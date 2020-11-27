PROVIDENCE — Two seasons ago, Jared Bynum not only played in 33 games for the Hawks of St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia, he started all 33 games as well.
But the calling of the Big East Conference, bigger expectations and a chat with Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley convinced Byrum that he would be well served in Friartown.
“It was the first school to reach out to me,” Bynum said of Cooley and PC being the first to call when he made his intentions known to leave Philadelphia and the Atlantic-10 Conference.
Bynum and the Friars will head out to Asheville, N.C., for a first-round game against Indiana Monday in the coronavirus, travel-restricted Maui Invitational. It’s not Hawaii, but it’s a basketball floor.
“It’s an opportunity that we embrace,” Bynum said after practice Friday at Alunni Hall. “This is an opportunity for showing the rest of the country how good of a team we are.”
Bynum is a red-shirt sophomore at PC, having sat out last season after transferring from St. Joe’s. The 5-foot-10 Maryland native had a productive freshman season in the Atlantic 10 Conference where he reached double figures in scoring in 20 games, averaging 12 per game. And he had better than a two-to-one ratio of assists (147) to turnovers (63).
“We did a lot of homework prior to talking to him, I talked with Coach (Phil) Martelli at St. Joe’s,” Cooley said of the process. “He’s a wonderful young man — he fits our culture.”
In his Friars’ debut, Bynum delivered eight of the Friars’ 21 assists in a season-opening victory over Fairfield.
“He hasn’t played a game in two years and we hadn’t played a game in eight months,” Cooley said of Bynum and the Friars. “It’s a totally different culture, a totally different structure, a totally different system. He was nervous. That was the first time that he and David (Duke) played together in the backcourt.
“It’s a matter of getting him his legs, his confidence,” Cooley added. “He did the job. He’s learning, he’s come a long way from a year ago. I want him to be more confident, there’s a lot of more in him. He’s done a great job.
“We need him to be good.”
Bynum fits the mode of another recent guard of Friar vintage, Kyron Cartwright, in both size and skill sets. For Cooley though, “He had his first game jitters, it’s a new environment.”
Cooley is not putting the ball nor the pressure in Bynum’s hands yet.
“He handled himself well,” Cooley said. “Our team will continue to improve as Jared improves. It’s a matter of who’s playing well at what time. We have depth.”
Bynum didn’t make any of his four shots from the floor against Fairfield and committed four fouls.
“He has an incredible personality, he’s incredibly bright, a great teammate, he’s fun to be around,” Cooley said of Bynum, who attended Georgetown Prep in Washington, D.C. “He’s someone that I’m expecting big things from.”
The Friars don’t begin their Big East schedule until Dec. 17 (COVID-19 permitting) against Connecticut at Alumni Hall. The Friars play games Tuesday and Wednesday in North Carolina, with their foes to be determined by the outcomes of other games.
“I’ve been playing basketball game all my life, I wasn’t a point guard at first, I started playing more off the ball,” Bynum said of his road to becoming more of a distributor as a point guard. “Eventually it became natural to me, being the point guard.”
Sitting and watching the Friars play from the bench, learning from UMass-Amherst transfer Luwane Pipkins, understanding where A.J, Reeves and Duke prefer to receive the ball while working at practice sessions has given Bynum a bit of an edge, but nothing beats game experience.
“Last year, I was able to practice with, and against, those guys,” Bynum said. “It was getting that experience and that chemistry and translate that to the games this year. It’s feeling things, how the game is going. If I have the hot hand, I have no problem taking the shots. At the same time, we have enough guys on this team who can score, we have a lot of weapons.”
Cooley intimated to Bynum all he has to do is protect and pass the ball, defend and score when the opportunity presents itself. In other words, don’t do too much, but be a versatile guard who can perform under pressure.
“Coach (Ivan) Thomas did a good job of connecting with me and my family,” Bynum said. “I knew that it was time, it (PC) was the only visit I took. When it was time to pick a school, once that I found it had everything that I was looking for, I said why not? It felt like it was the right thing to do.
“This year, I’m wearing the (Friars) jersey. It had everything that I needed, everything that I was looking for in the future.”
