FOXBORO — The significance of winning their past three matches cannot be understated for the future fortunes of the New England Revolution.
The MLS franchise has resurrected itself from the next-to-last position in the Eastern Conference and into contention for a playoff spot, merely six points out of first place.
And yet, members of the Revolution are not truly satisfied even though New England has surrendered just one goal over the span of the last 270 minutes and three matches.
“I think it’s easier to be in a good mental state when you’re doing really well and winning,” New England veteran defender Andrew Farrell said of the Revolution taking an 11-match unbeaten streak into Saturday’s match at Gillette Stadium against the best team in the MLS — Los Angeles FC.
“I think the togetherness of the team has showed throughout even the tough times,” Farrell added of the Revolution’s 33 points in 23 matches at 9-8-6.
“Even before we were on this run, I think we kept it super-tight and super-together. We knew if anybody could get us out of it, it was the guys who were here in the locker room. It’s the same guys that were here before. It’s important that we keep staying together and keep having that chip on our shoulder.
“We know how it feels to be on the other end of a run like what we’ve been doing,” Farrell added. “so it’s important to keep things in check and keep going.”
New England is 7-0-4 over the past two months, and has allowed merely nine goals along the way, not losing a match in either June or July to match the 2005 club record for the longest unbeaten streak.
“It feels good,” Farrell said. “The guys up top have been scoring goals every game, so as a defense we’ve just got to make sure we shore it up, and give them the passes that they can create their opportunities.
“When you go into a game knowing that you’re most likely going to score with the guys that we have, the firepower, it’s awesome.”:
New England coach Bruce Arena concedes that playing team defense, in all three zones, will be a factor in the outcome against LA FC, which has won 15 of 22 possible points, losing only three times and owning an 11-point lock on the Western Conference lead.
“They’re a very good passing team.” Arena said. “They’re very attack-oriented. When they lose the ball, they get after it.
“It’s always fun to go against the top team in the league and see where you are as a team,” he noted. “We’ve come a long way in two months, but this is probably the most severe test we’ve had and it’s going to tell us a lot about our team as we move forward.
“Winning is fun, and it’s important,” Arena added. “Everybody goes out every day and every game to try to be as good as you can be. At the end of the day, most people judge you on wins and losses. We don’t have ice cream and cake every day and balloons in the locker room.
“I’ve personally been around people over the last couple of weeks that have suffered a lot of personal tragedies, and when you look at what I do for a living and think that losing a game is the end of the world, it’s almost comical to me.”
But playing well and winning matches have changed the complexion of the Revolution.
“It’s going to be a big test for this team,” Farrell said of the Revolution’s challenge of LA FC. “Defensively, offensively, everything – all facets of the game. It’s the best team in the league coming into our place, so it’s a big challenge, but I think the guys are getting ready for it.”
