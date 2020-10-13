FOXBORO – Lee Nguyen was traded from the New England Revolution to Los Angeles during the 2018 MLS season, one point shy of the 50-goal, 50-assist mark.
Upon his return to Foxboro earlier this season, Nguyen has become the first player in Revolution history to achieve that milestone.
“I didn’t realize it, honestly,” Nguyen said of achieving the milestone and using that as a stepping stone to continue to help New England on its quest for an MLS playoff spot as they prepare to visit the Montreal Impact Wednesday night.
““It’s a great honor,” Nguyen said of being mentioned in the same breath as Revolution greats like Taylor Twellman and Steve Ralston. “Like I said, to be able to do that for one club, that means a lot to me. It’s also a credit to the guys I’ve been playing with because without them, there’s no way I’d be able to do it. This is a great moment for me personally. I feel proud to be able to do 50-50 all in a Revs shirt.”
New England (6-4-7, 25 points) has taken points (11) from five of its last six outings and has five victories away from Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2015 season.
Nguyen became the first player in New England’s 25-yeaer history to account for 50 career goals and 50 career assists with the club after his assist on Teal Bunbury’ goal in the third minute of Sunday’s match with New York City FC. Nguyen then scored his 52nd career goal for the Revolution by converting a penalty kick in the 80th minute.
“I was just happy because we knew this (New York) was going to be a tough place to come in and play,” Nguyen said. “We were able to get the first goal early on and I knew how hard the next 30 minutes were going to be. That goal and that cushion were so huge.
“It’s good being able to get a bunch of games in, get the sharpness back,” Nguyen added of his return to New England. “Obviously, talking with Bruce (Arena, the coach)( and the staff, they’re wary of watching my minutes as well, so it’s been good. For the most part we’re dominating teams that we play, so that helps as well.”
Nguyen has 52 goals and 50 assists during his New England career, with 55 goals and 59 assists for his entire MLS career. Since being reacquired by New England on Sept. 8, he has appeared in each of the team’s seven games, including six consecutive starts. Nguyen was efficient with the ball against NYC FC, having 41 touches of the ball and completing 24 of his 31 passes.
Nguyen’s goal and assist were his first two-point total since a September 2017 match against Toronto. Nguyen’s 59 career assists rank sixth among all active MLS players.
“It’s not easy,” Nguyen said after practice in looking ahead to the Revolution’s second match in four days, also on the road. “It’s been a lot of games in short days of rest. Guys have put in a great amount of effort. Hopefully e’ll be able to get in some rest, and the recovery process begins. This season’s going to test the depth of every team. We have guys who can step up as well. It’s going to take everybody for this month.”
With two more match appearances, Nguyen will become just the 10th player in Revolution history to log appearances in 200 matches.
“When you have three fast guys (Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou, Bunbury) up top, that’s heaven for me, to have all those kinds of options,” Nguyen said. “To be able to find Teal (Bunbury) and get that first goal early was huge. IIn the second half we played a bit better, being able to retain possession a bit more, trying to create more opportunities and wear them (NYCFC) down a bit.”
Foes of the Revolution have had a tendency to flood their defensive territories with extra players to stifle New England’s attacking methods.
“I think when teams want to bunker in and make it difficult, those are the times when we have to be a little bit cleaner in the final third,” Nguyen said. “We have to move the ball quicker and you’ve got to get in behind the back line and make them face their own goal.
“So whether that’s getting the ball out wide or through balls or getting crosses in earlier, sometimes against teams that are bunkered, you’re not going to score the prettiest goals so it’s trying to figure out different avenues to attack like overloading one side or just trying to find the open gaps.”
Nguyen is grateful for the return to Foxboro and his familiarity with the franchise.
“Coming back here was a definitely a familiar feeling because of the guys I’ve played with before,” he said. “It was great to be able to get that chemistry right off the bat.”
