FOXBORO — It wasn’t just New York City FC that dismissed the hopes of the New England Revolution of advancing to the MLS Cup championship match for a sixth time.
It was also, in part, the 23-day gap between the Revolution’s last regular season match — Nov. 7 against Miami — and Wednesday night’’s Eastern Conference semifinal match.
Members of the Revolution can speak of match fitness and of the competitive nature of the intra-squad scrimmages, but those are no comparison to match day endurance.
Revolution head coach Bruce Arena indicated that the layoff was “a possibility” for his club’s rather sluggish first start and having to play from behind twice in the match before eventually losing on penalty kicks.
“How the format is now, it’s just tough,” Revs’ captain and veteran defender Andrew Farrell said of New England’s situation, almost a penalty for earning the Supporters Shield for the best record in MLS and having a bye into the semifinals.
“I don’t know,” Farrell added. “It was a tough, tough season. You play three games in a week. Sometimes you play four games in 13 days. Then sometimes you get a little bit of a break and a bye week. It’s part of the game.”
The shootout setback snapped a 13-match (10-0-3) unbeaten streak for the Revolution in home playoff matches dating back to 2002.
“We had a very good year, and you could argue that maybe we played a little bit over our heads,” Arena said. “We don’t have the best roster in the league. It’s got to get a little bit better, for sure.
“If you look at the year on the whole, it was a really good year. Certainly, we would’ve liked to have won the MLS Cup. But, those things (overtime and penalty kicks) happen when you get into the postseason with single elimination. It’s a crapshoot. Anyone can win.
“One team walks off the field winning and one loses. You don’t feel good about it, but that’s the reality of the situation.”
What stuck out was NYCFC’s ability to maintain ball possession 57 percent of the time and complete 80 percent of its passes.
“We can’t use it as an excuse,” striker Adam Buksa, who had the first match-tying goal said of the three weeks away from competition. “Obviously, it would be better to play every week to the playoff game, but I think we dealt with that problem pretty well.”
New England’s sixth loss overall of the season was its second straight loss to end a record-setting season.
“We were prepared enough to win,” Farrell added. “Obviously, the layoff sucked. We wish we were playing.
“Teams played twice before we got to play. We obviously didn’t play the best, but we were in the game. We got a chance (15 shots, four on target and four corner kicks) to score. Guys made plays.
“Penalty kicks, that’s part of the game and that’s why we love it, we hate it. We go through all the emotions because you know, everybody’s got a chance to win.”
According to Revolution defender Matt Polster, “I don’t want to make any excuses, that’s for sure,” he said of the layoff, New England having twice played three matches in eight days at the end of the season.
“I think obviously with a long break that doesn’t help. But it is what it is. We knew that we’re going to have a long break. We knew that we were going to need to come out fast.
“We knew we were going to need to be aggressive, and we didn’t get it done. So that’s kind of the end of it.
“I think you want to remember the good parts. I think some of the boys will be happy with what they achieved and be able to carry that into next season and be even more hungry.
“I don’t know if we’ll beat the point record, but go for an MLS Cup, get into the playoffs and do something that we wanted to achieve this year, next year. I think we have that kind of team and that type of mentality.”
