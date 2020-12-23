FOXBORO — The New England Revolution added depth and youth to the roster with the signing of Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Kaptoum arrives in New England after six pro seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona and Real Betis, most recently featuring on loan for Unión Deportiva Almería in Spain’s Segunda División.
“Wilfrid is a talented central midfielder who has been developed in an excellent soccer culture,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “Wilfrid’s pace and passing ability will help strengthen our midfield. We believe he will be a quality addition to the Revolution.”
Kaptoum was loaned to second-flight Spanish side Almería in January for the remainder of the season. He made nine appearances, with seven starts, in the Segunda División this past season.
On the international stage, Kaptoum represents his native Cameroon and has received multiple call-ups to the senior national team. He was a regular on the bench during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and previously featured for Cameroon’s under-20 side.
Kaptoum owns more than 100 professional appearances across all competitions. He made t hree appearances with Barcelona’s first team, including a start in the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League. He developed in La Masia, the club’s legendary academy system. In January 2018, the midfielder signed with Spanish side Real Betis, where he made 15 appearances in La Liga.
Kaptoum joined Barcelona’s youth ranks in 2008 at age 12 and earned promotion to the second team in 2014. He featured extensively for Barcelona B in Spain’s Segunda División B during his time with the club, scoring six goals with three assists over 46 appearances from 2014-17. The right-footed midfielder made his first team debut with Betis in 2018.
