ATTLEBORO — Back then it was the “Grand Slam” tournament of local tennis.
On any given Monday through Thursday evening at Finberg Field, the tennis courts would be a beehive of competition for tennis players in both singles and doubles matches, often with hundreds of family and friends and the local tennis community lined up behind the chain-link fences on both ends and sides of the courts encouraging support.
Tournament tennis is back at Finberg Field, where the Attleboro Recreation Dept.-sponsored Attleboro Open Doubles Tennis Tournament will commence Thursday after a three-decade absence.
The new courts, dedicated in 2019 with their U.S. Open blue texture, will be the scene of three consecutive days of men’s and women’s and mixed doubles competition with over 60 teams participating.
“I was probably 14 years old when I first played at Finberg Field,” said 11-time champion John Medgyesy.
Along with Phil Shanley and Robbie Manchester among the many elite players to have participated in the City Championships, Medgyesy won his first singles title in 1968 and his most recent in 1994. Oddly enough, Medgyesy teamed with the late Phil Shanley’s wife, Jane, to win a mixed doubles tournament title in Florida over the winter. Medgyesy’s initial crown was the first year of the renewed City of Attleboro Championships, the first since Don Pelletier won the 1957 title.
Back in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, Finberg Field was where many a fabled tennis career was launched. Many of the participating players were products of the Bearcroft Tennis Club down the road being engaged in their first “public” competition.
“It was fantastic back then with all of the interest, the hundreds of people watching,” Medgyesy recalled. “There were so many great matches that I played with Phil,” whom he lost the 1972 title too because he defaulted after suffering an infectious bee sting. “All of the older guys, Mac Grey, Dr. (Robert) O’Donnell, Dan Annese that played back then too. Those were guys that you looked up to.”
Long before the U.S. Tennis ‘Tournament began coordinating its web of local youth, men’s and women’s schedule of tournaments over the 12 months of the year, cities and communities would stage their own city championships, and Attleboro was no exception, thanks to the Fred Bartek, who assumed the role in the mid-1960’s as director of the Attleboro Recreation Dept. in addition to his duties as a faculty member at Bishop Feehan High School.
Bartek left the Attleboro Recreation Dept. as its director in 1999 when the singles and doubles tournaments were being staged on the courts at Attleboro High.
“We had the tournament there for at least 10 years, so we’re probably going back at least 30 years to the ‘80’s,” he said of the tournament last being played at Finberg Field.
Bartek, the tournament director would schedule matches and determine seedings, adjusting schedules it there were a personal conflict and would even serve as the “official” official of the championship match in his chair, determining line calls etc.
“The people would be lined up a couple deep behind the fences,” Bartek said of the community interest in the tournament. “People would come down after their suppers with their chairs too and watch the matches. A lot of people were playing tennis at that time,” mentioning the extensive free youth tennis programs offered by the Recreation Dept., citing Pete Silva and Phil Shanley back in 1967 as instructors.
Iin 1968, local sportsman Don Pelletier, the owner of the 1955 and ’57 Singles Tournament titles, approached Bartek about reinstituting the competition after over a decade of the city being without a tournament. The tournaments back then were held at Capron Park . Pelletier was the last individual to take home the Samuel M. Stone Challenge Trophy, hoping to rekindle interest in the sport.
“I didn’t know anything about it (Stone Trophy) and Don said that he wanted to put it back in circulation,” Bartek recalled.
Bartek’s son, Dr. Greg Bartek has, won eight Singles Tournament titles, the first in 1990 and the most recent in 2018.
“My recollection of the tournament growing up, I think that I was about 14 when I first played in it, Finberg Field was such a great venue for those who enjoyed tennis,” he said. “The tournament really demonstrated community spirit. As a kid, I was really excited about the opportunity to play and seeing all of that enthusiasm.
“And there certainly have been some personalities that have come and gone who played in the tournament too that lended such fabric to the tournament. There was good, spirited competition every night.”
Two-time (1977 and ’79) champion Brian Shanley (AHS’ class of 1976) of the fabled Shanley tennis family (mom Helen, late brother Phil, Terry and Charlie) was 13 years old when he won the City of Attleboro junior championship.
“Back then, it was a happening,” Shanley said.
He later became a tennis coach at Salve Regina University, where he served as an administrator and at the University of Rhode Island and currently serves as the club pro at the Pt. Judith Country Club in Naragansett, R.I. Yet, his competitive juices were rooted on the courts at Finberg Field.
“Tennis was expanding in the 1970’s, people were playing indoors, you couldn’t get a court,” Shanley said of the pronounced interest in the sport and the participating levels. “Then it all kind of coalesced with (John) Medgyesy and my brother (Phil, the former club pro at the Weekapaug CC in Westerly, R.I.), the Chatfield’s (Steve and John), Robbie O’Donnell, Wendell Gross, Bruce Ogilvie — a lot of awfully good tennis players.
“We all took advantage of the historical situation. We were all kind of Bearcroft (tennis) rats.”
The friendly rivalries and the constructive criticisms from outside the fences were all part of the maturation process as well.
“I remember being incredibly nervous,” Shanley said of eyes watching beyond the lines of the court. “You were playing a friend or somebody your age that you were supposed to beat, or playing a brother — somebody was going home unhappy. Everybody knew each other. There was “Fast Eddie” Patnaude, who got a lot of us to play. He got us to the next level.
“And I do remember playing Dr. (John) Lonergan and he such a wonderful sportsman. Every ball I hit out or I’d be serving and I knew that it was out, but he would call it good. I’d say it was out and he would say, 'No, Brian that was a really good serve.'
“Singles, doubles, the tournaments were special back then.”
Robbie O’Donnell ventured to the championship match six times, but was never rewarded with a crown.
“So a lot of times, I didn’t eat that night,” he chuckled of his mom Paula not serving him a meal unless he won his matches. “I think that I was a sophomore at Bishop Feehan the first year that I played in it. There were so many special memories playing at Finberg Field. It was incredible with so many people surrounding the courts, watching the matches.”
O’Donnell had been playing tennis four days a week before recent knee surgery. He ives a lob away from Finberg Field, “and since they (City of Attleboro Recreation Dept.) put those in, they’ve been busy all day long, every weekend, in the afternoons — it’s great to see. There’s families out there with their kids. There’s beginners, better players. It’s nice to see tennis coming back.
”Tennis was who you hung around with, how it shaped your life. You gained an extended family because of tennis.”
Where the singles and doubles tournaments for the City of Attleboro Recreation Dept. will land on the 2021 calendar will be determined by the health and safety of the community in the wake of the pandemic.
“These are brand new, beautiful courts,” Tournament Director Paul Perry said of the perk in interest in playing the tournament with the large number of entries also utilizing the courts at AHS. “I think too because of COVID-19, people were returning to tennis because it was one of the few things that you could do.
"There is no USTA (tournament schedule) this summer. It’s in September so everybody is around and not out vacationing," Perry added. "It’s kind of like that perfect storm kind of thing. This might start a nice resurgence for tennis in the city.”
The Attleboro Open Doubles Tennis Tournament will get underway Thursday with three matches at Finberg Field and four matches on the courts at Bishop Feehan High.
