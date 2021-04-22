NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Century Game commemorating the first meeting of the Attleboro High and North Attleboro High football teams in 1921 will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. at Community Field will be cablecast live on cable television in North Attleboro, Plainville and Attleboro.
The game can be seen on North TV’s Community Channel Saturday on Comcast Ch. 15 and Verizon Ch. 24 in North Attleboro and Comcast Ch. 11 in Plainville. It will also be streamed live on AACS Ch. 15 in Attleboro and on northtv.net.
Coverage begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with highlights of Tuesday’s media day.
North TV’s Peter Gay, Jared Ware and Del Malloy will call the game, which will be replayed on North TV’s Community Channel Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
