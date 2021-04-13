ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High School football game between the Bombardiers and Canton High will now be played Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Tozier-Cassidy Field. The inter-divisional Hockomock League match-up between the 0-4 Bombardiers of the Kelley-Rex Division and the 2-3 Bulldogs of the Davenport Division was slated to be played Friday.
