ATTLEBORO — Kevin Dunn likes to believe that he has been a good shepherd, guiding the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey program from one rink to another, and from one conference to another, to where the Shamrocks are considered to be competitive against anyone on the schedule.
After 26 years of serving the Shamrocks, including the past seven as head coach, Dunn is opting to step off of the team bus and out of the rink, leaving the Bishop Feehan High program with a strong foundation for the future.
“Hockey has always been in my blood,” Dunn said of his endless early-morning practice sessions, late-night rides on cold buses, countless cups of hot chocolate at many a rink concession stand and the rewarding relationships that he has nurtured with players, parents, coaches and members of the hockey fraternity within the state.
“Once hockey is in your blood, it’s tough to get it out, and then to be able to work with kids and watch them develop has been very rewarding,” Dunn said.
Dunn also shepherded the Shamrocks’ hockey team through its most-trying season ever this winter — one in which the COVID-19 pandemic altered practices and games, along with the emotionally troubling times when senior A.J. Quetta of North Providence suffered a life-altering head and neck injury.
“Obviously, the injury to A.J. (who is still hospitalized in Georgia) was horrific, that was always in the back of our minds,” Dunn said. “That, ‘Is this going to be the last shift of my life?’ and with the pandemic, ‘Is this going to be the last game that we’re going to play?’
“We were all trying to get through the season, the schedule changing every day and trying to get games in. You have to give the kids all the credit in the world for wanting to come to the rink every day. All of that took a little bit of a toll.”
Dunn joined the Bishop Feehan High program at the behest of the late Reid Braga, who was the Shamrocks’ head coach at the time. Dunn became a member of a triumvirate that first season with fellow future Bishop Feehan coach, the late Phil Hulbig; and Kyle Heagney, who has also served as the Norton High boys’ head coach and is currently an assistant coach with Ben McManama at North Attleboro High.
Dunn, a native of Burlington, has been coaching hockey for 35 years. He has mentored hundreds of players of all ages in the Burlington and Franklin Youth Hockey Associations along with the St. Moritz Devils and the Neponset Valley River Rats.
Dunn placed a foothold in the area when he became an assistant coach for five years under John Snyder at King Philip Regional High. There he developed a long-standing friendship with former KP head coach and current Foxboro High assistant coach Bob Piotti.
In the seven seasons in which he has served as the Shamrocks’ head coach, Dunn has taken Bishop Feehan to the MIAA Tournament in five of his first six seasons after the 2021 postseason playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. The only other season Feehan did not qualify was in 2018. In those five postseasons, Dunn’s Shamrocks advanced to one Division 2 South championship game and to three quarterfinal appearances.
Dunn and the Shamrocks may have experienced their most historic season in 2020, compiling a 13-9-2 record and advancing to the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title game before bowing to once-beaten Canton.
The Shamrocks were the No. 2 seed in the 2016 tournament, compiling a 16-4-2 record and advancing to the quarterfinals then were the No, 3 seed in the 2017 tournament, going 16-5-1 record and advancing to the quarterfinals.
In his first year at the helm in 2015, the Shamrocks qualified for the Division 2 South Tournament and posted and 11-7-2 slate.
“I had fun and I hoped that the kids were having fun too,” Dunn said of his rink tenure. “Look at the last three or four years, we changed rinks (from Aleixo Arena in Taunton to the New England Sports Village in Attleboro) and we changes leagues (from the Eastern Athletic Conference to the Catholic Central League.
“We got through the growing pains of the rink and I give (former Athletic Director) Paul O’Boy a lot of credit for that,” Dunn said of minimizing travel time to the rink for practices and games, while forming a base of operations with Attleboro High and North Attleboro High at the Commerce Blvd. facility.
“It’s (NESV) a great venue and the kids like playing there because it’s closer to school and to home and more family and friends can come out,” he added.
Bishop Feehan opted for membership in the Catholic Central League for this season, which ranks as one of the premier power conferences in the state with no less than four members ranked among the top 20.
“Our program at Bishop Feehan grew from the low to mid-30’s of kids coming out to upwards of 60,’ Dunn said of the regenerative strength and depth. “We upped the (non-league) schedule the last five years too. If we wanted to grow, to get better and to compete that’s what we had to do.”
Best of all, according to Dunn, “the kids worked hard and they helped keep me young.”
Dunn tipped his hat to assistant coaches Mark Cunningham and John Horack, as well as to parents who let him nurture their student-athletes, his family who let him coach at Feehan for 26 years and to the fans who served as the “seventh player” in many a game.
Most of all though, Dunn thanked his players for allowing him into their lives.
“I’ve learned more from them than they’ve probably learned from me,” he said.
The Shamrocks have had enough depth to skate four forward lines at both the varsity and junior varsity.
“My goal, every year, was to get us in position to qualify for the tournament and be a program where other teams in the state wanted to play us because of who we were, how competitive we were,” Dunn said.
“We always wanted to give other teams a good game. We played in the Catholic Memorial Tournament. I think we’re close, the program is in good shape.”
The Shamrocks have 11 seniors on the roster.
“They have three solid lines coming back, several defensemen, good goalies and some good freshmen,” Dunn said.
