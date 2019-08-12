FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ left tackle Isaiah Wynn looks to be another step closer to a full return, and to protecting quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside.
The 2018 first-round pick was as active as he has been all preseason during training camp practice No. 12 on Monday. It came one day before the Patriots leave for Nashville where they will take part in their second consecutive week of joint practices before in preparation to play the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game Saturday night.
“I’m back out here so that’s the biggest thing,” Wynn told reporters on Monday. “(I’m) just coming out here and taking it day-by-day and getting ready to help anywhere I can.”
Wynn took part in full-speed, full-contact drills for the first time since suffering his injury on Aug. 16 last year. He participated in 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 11-on-11 drills while taking reps at left tackle with the first-team offense during the team portion.
It came about 10 days after Wynn first participated in non-padded competitive drills, a big step at the time, with this an even bigger one.
Wynn split snaps with fellow left tackle Dan Skipper for much of the 11-on-11 period. Skipper was the Patriots No. 1 option at the position for much of the summer. The University of Arkansas product started the Patriots’ first preseason game, a 31-3 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Wynn did not participate in the full-speed portion of joint practices in Detroit one week ago, but instead waited patiently.
“Of course, you know, I’m always anxious to get back out there recovering from an injury,” said Wynn, the No. 23 overall pick out of the University of Georgia. “I’m working every day to get better.”
Wynn does not think he had much rust to shake off as he returns, but said there are always focal points and areas of improvement.
“Of course, you’re always working to get better at technique,” Wynn said. “I could always get better at my technique. It’s never polished. So, if you consider that knocking off rust, then yeah. I always want to get better at my technique.”
Wynn talked about getting back into the preparation side of the game and noted the fact the Patriots return four of the five starters from last season has certainly helped aid his development.
“You learn as you go,” Wynn said. “You should never be satisfied, so I’m always picking the (veterans’) brains. Being able to play next to Joe (Thuney), David (Andrews), Shaq (Mason), (Marcus) Cannon and even Skip (Dan Skipper), all those guys. They have experience here. So just being able to pick their brains and ask them any type of question, I’m always eager to learn.”
Wynn and the Patriots will host their final, open-to-the-public practice of training camp on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The team will then fly to Tennessee following the session in preparation for joint practices with the Titans.
