FOXBORO— It was a somber feeling, but still one of promise in the New England Patriots locker room on Tuesday as core special teamers were without longtime punter and teammate Ryan Allen, who was released by the Patriots on Monday night.
“It’s tough considering Ryan and I have built a friendship over the past few years, and obviously, we’re really close,” long snapper Joe Cardona said. “But you understand the ways of the industry and turnover is natural and unfortunately it gets personal when it’s a close friend.”
Veteran Matthew Slater echoed a similar feeling in regards to Allen, a fellow standout in Super Bowl LIII, who held the job in New England since 2013. Allen, ultimately, has been unseated by rookie punter Jake Bailey. The Patriots traded up in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to draft Bailey.
“I mean, it’s very difficult,” Slater said. “Certainly, when you have a relationship with the guy and spend a lot of time around him and you’ve gone through life with him, it doesn’t make it easy. I don’t care how long you play this game, it’s a part of the game that you never get used to — seeing friends come and go. Obviously, it’s difficult.
“So, you know, as is the case with Ryan it’s difficult to see him go,” Slater added. “You can easily say, ‘Well, that’s the business.’ Well, you can’t forget about the human side of this business and the relationships, the time that goes in, the sacrifices that guys make.”
The roster battle between both Allen and Bailey, which Slater said both handled as professionals despite a unique, head-to-head competition at the position, was won perhaps sooner than many would have believed.
Even still, the writing was certainly on the wall. After all, you don’t trade up for a punter in the fifth round without expectations of keeping him.
Bailey has certainly impressed, most recently with a booming 67-yard drop kick in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Thus far in the preseason, Bailey has taken kickoffs, punts and even held for Stephen Gostkowski during field goals and extra points against the Titans, a responsibility which Allen also held and Bailey is expected to continue.
And while Allen excelled as a left-footed, directional punter, with no example more prominent than the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams with three punts downed inside the 10-yard line, Bailey brings a vast contrast to his game.
The Stanford University product is the first right-footed punter during coach Bill Belichick’s 20 seasons at the helm. He showcases an absurd amount of power as he was routinely unleashing punts with five-plus seconds of hang time throughout training camp and the preseason.
Belichick has often referred to Rams’ four-time Pro Bowler punter Johnny Hekker as a “weapon.” Bailey may soon fit that criteria as well.
It carries with it some promise, even from those who were so close with the former Patriot punter Allen.
“He’s a young kid that came in and he was ready to learn, ready to receive coaching,” Cardona said of Bailey. “And obviously, immensely talented. But really his professionalism in the building and out of the building has been really impressive. He obviously has done a good enough job to make an impression and I know he’s going to continue to work hard.”
Cardona and Slater both noted Bailey’s leg strength. Bailey took the opening kickoff, one of his six in the game, against the Detroit Lions in Week One of the preseason. He also took a dropkick against the Titans, following a Patriot safety, which traveled from the New England 20 yard line to the Tennessee 13. Bailey has two punts in preseason games—a 45-yard boot against Detroit and a 54-yard punt in Tennessee.
“He’s done a good job,” Slater said of Bailey.
“Look, obviously him and Ryan, that was a unique situation they were in. A competitive situation. And I think they both handled it like professionals,” Slater said. “You know, Jake has been really receptive to receiving coaching from what feels like everyone and he’s done a great job with it. And obviously, he has a unique skill set, you guys have seen him kick the ball. So, hopefully we can continue to build on that going forward and just take it day by day.”
