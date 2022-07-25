PLAINVILLE — Millionaire Alrajah One IT followed up his impressive Crawford stake victory at the Meadowlands with an equally impressive victory in the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot on Monday, winning in 1:50.3 to set a Plainridge Park record for aged trotting horses as well as a new lifetime mark for himself.

Alrajah One IT, with Dexter Dunn aboard, got away sixth while It’s Academic (Yannick Gingras) took the field to the quarter in :26.1. But that lead would be short lived as Forbidden Trade (Mark Macdonald) was rolling up the outside to gain the lead by the half in :54.2. Heading around turn two, Lovedbythemasses (Tim Tetrick) pulled from fourth and was flying outside with Alrajah One IT on his back.