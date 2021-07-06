NEW BEDFORD -- Matt McMahon and Jake Gorman belted back-to-back two-run doubles in the eighth inning to spark the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team to an 8-5 victory at New Bedford Monday.
South Attleboro starting pitcher Max Amaral worked seven innings, allowing three earned runs. Dan Curran took over in a relief role in the eighth inning.
Curran, a member of the North Attleboro High baseball team, went 4-for-5 at the plate. Post 312 returns to action Thursday at Somerset.
