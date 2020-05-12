ATTLEBORO — American Legion baseball may be canceled in the state this summer due to COVID-19 safety and health issues, but there is still hope for independent regional play following a statement released by the Massachusetts American Legion chapter in conjunction with the national organization.
The South Attleboro American Legion Post 312, Foxboro Post 93, North Attleboro Post 49, Seekonk Post 212 and Norton Post 222 baseball teams are exploring the possibility of composing a regional schedule with an abbreviated schedule of games as independent, non-affiliated American Legion organizations.
“If we can do anything in a safe and legal manner, I don’t see any reason why you would not want to go that way,” Foxboro Post 93 manager Bryan Saffelle said. “For those kids that are seniors, they’ve had their final year of baseball scratched. Some of those kids are never going to play organized baseball again.”
Kevin Callahan, the interim manager for South Attleboro American Legion Post 312, has hopes that some sort of season can be played, but waivers, insurance, liability and the availability of high school fields remain as major hurdles.
“There is interest from the kids and the parents that I’ve spoken to,” Callahan said regarding exploring avenues to play some baseball under restrictive guidelines. “A lot of things have happened in the past 24 hours.”
The Massachusetts chapter left open the door to that possibility by indicating to local American Legion teams that they “must understand that its team is not playing as an American Legion National Organization nor the Massachusetts program.”
Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, Easton and Dartmouth also are members of American Legion District 9 and could be involved in discussions for a revised format and schedule. The Seekonk American Legion Post did not field a team last season, but there was speculation that enough players could be fielded to support a program this year.
Foxboro plays in District 6 with a number of Norfolk County teams, including Franklin, Walpole, Dedham and Canton among others.
The Rhode Island American Legion baseball season has yet to be canceled. There is some talk that teams serving the Cumberland-Lincoln area and the Barrington-East Providence area might be approached to schedule games to form a 10- to 14-game schedule.
The cancelation of this season by the Mass. American Legion Chapter suggests that “those baseball teams that wish to continue playing shall be participating in a sporting event not sponsored, nor endorsed in any manner by the American Legion National Organization.”
By aligning itself with the national organization, the Massachusetts American Legion Baseball Chapter relinquishes any potential liability claims. Local and regional American Legion teams that wish to conduct a program and compose a schedule would need to develop an insurance program, rules and guidelines for fair and equitable play.
North Attleboro Post 49 will not field a “junior” team as it has in the past according to manager John Purdum.
“I don’t think anything is going to happen,” Purdum said of the hurdles involved to organize and orchestrate an independent schedule.
There was some thought that enough players from Attleboro and Bishop Feehan could compose one team and another of players from North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan potentially to field a second area team.
“That’s been talked about and having teams from other areas, but a lot of OKs have to be given,” Purdum said. “It’s a longshot.”
Conducting registration and tryouts for players, forming coaching staffs and scheduling games to begin in late-June have previously already been completed by mid-May.
According to Richard Paster the chairman of the Massachusetts American Legion Committee, “this is a sad day indeed and marks only the second time since 1926 that there will be no program.”
The American Legion Posts which decide to operate their own programs will need to determine what insurance policies are needed and arrange for their own coverage.
“God forbid that we’re playing Seekonk for example and some kid gets the coronavirus and gets the whole team infected,” said Callahan. “Or that kid goes home and passes it along to grandma and she dies. That’s the biggest fear.”
“All other situations that may arise during the season,” Paster said, “that particular team is solely responsible for its decisions.”
“It is with deep regret that the national organization decided the cancel the season immediately,” said Paster, citing many of the local American Legion teams preparing for tryout sessions and confirming to secure playing sites and dates.
Previously, the Massachusetts Chapter had opted to eliminate its state tournament in August in order to allow teams to maximize the number of regular season games.
“We want to see what we can and cannot do,” Callahan said. “We’d like to be able to get five or six teams.”
Saffelle said that the Foxboro American Legion Post 93 team was prepared to open this season.
“Now we’re looking into options and talking it over with people,” he said. “There are a lot of hoops to go through.”
The Massachusetts Chapter indicated that it had already stopped collecting team registration fees with all monies to be returned and reimbursement will begin for all National Organization fees.
“The chances for a season are slim, but we’re looking at all different possibilities,” Callahan said. “At this point, there’s more questions than answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.