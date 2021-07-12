NEWPORT — As the last remaining professional grass court tennis championship in America, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Tournament has always endeared itself to USA players on the circuit for its historical significance alone.
Californian Steve Johnson, the 2018 Hall of Fame champion and the formerly top-ranked American, reveled in walking among the memorabilia of world tennis in the Hall of Fame.
The 28-year-old Denis Kudla of Arlington, Va., will be back for the fourth year in a row on the courts off of Bellevue Avenue to regale in the charm that is Newport. And 27-year old Mitchell Krueger, via Fort Worth, Texas, has similarly made four visits to the City by the Sea, if only to devour seafood, head over to Second Beach in Middletown for a swim and hope to win a round or two in the ATP tournament.
The No. 104th-ranked Kudla outdueled his long-time American hitting mate, Johnson, who was ranked 83rd and the No. 6 seed, in a two-hour-plus, 197-point marathon 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.
“Steve (Johnson) is like my best friend on the tour,” Kudla, a native of Ukraine, said of the 2016 top-ranked American. “Of course, I’m gunning for him with the history that he’s had, they player that he’s been.
Kudla won five matches at Wimbledon, three in the qualifying rounds and two more in the main draw.
“On grass, you have to focus on your own game and execute,” Kudla said. “Grass is one of those surfaces that if one guy is frontrunning and playing so well, it’s hard to play defense and turn it around.”
Both Kudla and Johnson exchanged pairs of service breaks in the first set, but the former went up 3-0 in the tiebreaker with an ace for the third point.
“There’s no surprises with him, it’s like you know that I know that you know and who is going to do that better,” Kudla said of their competitiveness. “Toward the end, I was able to get it together.”
Kudla’s first serves were successful just 52 percent of the time, dropping service in the seventh and ninth games of the second set. But, in the third set, he gained a service break and vaulted in front 4-2.
“In that first set we both weren’t serving well, we were trying to give it away,” Kudla said. “The grass is soft, but it played really well in comparison to previous years. It’s so good, it’s kind of like a curve ball. That kind of changes the game plan, you can’t just serve and volley.”
While Kruger advanced out of the qualifying round into the main draw with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Ramkumar Ramanthan, another American of note, 29-year old Ryan Harrison suffered a 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to Australian Ale Bolt, double-faulting on match point.
“Nobody hates being here, it’s one of the best tournaments of the year, Newport is amazing” Krueger said. “But, being in the qualifying round, this year I’m not staying at the Hotel Viking so it makes it a little more difficult to enjoy some of the restaurants by the water. This is the one time of year that I enjoy the area.”
Kudla and Johnson are among eight Americans in the field with second-seeded Californian Sam Querry, Tennessee’s No. 78-ranked Tennys Sandgren and 28-year-old Nebraskan Jack Sock.
“I’m confident, I feel as if I can play at big moments,” Kudla said, having lost a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) match to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. “You can’t feel entitled because I had such a good Wimbledon that I’m going to win here. I’m going to have to work twice as hard.”
Kudla will meet another American, 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby. The challenge is in weathering the grass surface too.
“The courts couldn’t be more different (than in past years) in a good way,” Krueger said. “It’s really hard to play here because it’s (grass) so unpredictable with low bounces and high bounces and rolls. Now it actually feels like legitimate tennis, it makes it better for everyone.”
