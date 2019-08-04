NORTH ATTLEBORO — He was her first coach, and to this day remains her sounding board.
New North Attleboro High School girls’ basketball coach Nikki Lima-Correia, the former Attleboro High and Wheaton College star, needs only to call dad Billy Lima for some strategic advice.
After all, Billy Lima was mentoring his daughters Kim, Nikki and Karyn in the makeshift basketball court along the driveway when the bounce of the ball was often above their heads.
“My dad coached me since I was little, he was a huge influence on me,” Lima-Correia said of coaching being in her blood since her South Attleboro adolescent days. “He coached us through SAGRA (South Attleboro Girls Recreation Association), all of our teams — he loved the game of basketball.
“He even coached with me on my Metro team for four years, the fourth grade through eighth grade. He instilled the love of the game in me so much. He’s always the one that I would run to after a game — why this didn’t work, why that didn’t work.”
Lima-Correia has served in the North Attleboro High girls’ basketball program for the past five years. She was the Rocketeers’ girls’ freshmen coach for her initial season, then assisted former head coach Derek Herber for the past four seasons.
“I think that I have a good rapport with all of the girls,” Lima-Correira said of taking over a Big Red team which compiled a 7-14 record overall, 4-12 in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League. “I know what to expect from them, and they know what to expect from me.”
Lima-Correia’s passion for the game and interest in coaching was enhanced when her two daughters, Hannah and Livi, began playing the game. Her son, Jordan, who attends North Attleboro Middle School, prefers to chase another ball — a golf ball.
Lima-Correia began coaching Livi’s teams since the fourth grade; now she is a rising star at Worcester Academy, just recently returning from national AAU tournaments in Chicago, Louisville and Atlanta with the Bay State Jaguars’ Under-17 team.
Lima-Correia’s other daughter, Hannah, attends North Attleboro High and was a member of the Red Rocketeers’ junior varsity basketball team last winter.
“I have always loved the game of basketball; I played at a competitive level,” Lima-Correia added. “I just felt that if I wasn’t going to be able to play basketball anymore, that coaching would be a way to stay in the game. When the girls started playing basketball, I started coaching their Metro teams, and it was then that I realized that this was something I would love to do.
“Playing AAU, then high school and then college and with my dad, I’ve had so many different coaches, and I learned from that. There were so many influences. I can honestly look and take things from each one, things I liked, things I didn’t like.
“Certain things — I want to do it this way or that way.”
Lima-Correia started as a freshman at AHS for the 1990-91 season when her late sister Kim (Kimberly Lima-Ritacco) was a senior. “It’s been a big part of my life,” Lima-Correia said of the game, nurtured those Bombardier years by the late AHS coach, Jay Gilmore. “I loved playing it then, and now I love coaching it. Kim and I and my whole family just have this huge connection because of the game.”
Bill Lima introduced his three daughters, Kim, Nikki and Karyn, to basketball in the driveway, then through the South Attleboro Girls Recreational Association (SAGRA), then the Coelho Middle School.
“I think that’s where I’ve gotten some of my competitiveness from,” Lima-Correia said of the sibling rivalry. “Kim was my big sister and I, of course, looked up to her, but I wanted to beat her so bad. That was a very special season. Getting to play with Kim that year meant the world to me, to Kim, to my parents, all of us.”
Lima-Correia was a prolific player at AHS, and a 1,000-point scorer. She went on to play at Wheaton College too.
Her passion for the game never dissipated. Then it was on to coaching her daughters in youth basketball. Shortly thereafter, Herber, then North Attleboro High’s girls’ basketball coach, knew that he needed to have a sparkplug of a Bombardier on the Red Rocketeer bench.
The Rocketeers captured the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but North has won just 11 games over the past two seasons.
“Back in the day, I understood how really, really hard it was to get where you wanted,” Lima-Correia said of the competition just to make the girls’ varsity basketball team at AHS. “We had to work hard.”
Lima-Correia is adamant that the rewards of competing in athletics, the privilege of representing your school and community, extend beyond the game’s boundaries and the scoreboard.
“I know with my daughters, you meet so many kids from other towns on your own team, and kids from teams competing in tournaments here and there, you meet parents,” Lima-Correia said. “Kids get great friendships from it. There are so many life skills to be learned through athletics — the teamwork, the successes, how you fail.
“It’s nice to be able to think about things more than basketball, you can get so much more of out of just playing basketball. That’s why I love this game — I’ve learned so many things. I’ve always believed that this is something that I want to do — it’s not a job.”
