FOXBORO — The New England Patriots showed glimpses of what they are capable of moving forward this season in their 33-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday night’s season opener at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots depicted so many intricacies on both sides of the ball with their play calls and formations. In addition, with their extensive amount of contributors, they looked like a match-up problem in almost anything they did.
“Josh (McDaniels) always does a great job of utilizing the players that are available and putting them in great position and attacking the defense,” coach Bill Belichick said in regards to the Patriots’ offense. “Every week is a little bit of a different challenge based on the scheme or players we’re up against, but Josh does a great job organizing the game plan, and play calling and making adjustments in the game. I thought players did a great job of executing. We had a lot of positive plays”
The Patriots’ offense spread Pittsburgh out, frequently going empty-backfield (even fullback James Develin was spread out once) and let their playmakers work as quarterback Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
New England trotted out three receivers, a running back and tight end as Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 20-yard reception in the first quarter and again as Brady threw his third touchdown Phillip Dorsett for the receiver’s second of the game. It put the Patriots up 27-3 in the third quarter and virtually ended all Pittsburgh hopes.
“The play calling, Tom (Brady), the whole offense I mean, it was clicking,” Dorsett said after he caught all four balls thrown his way for 95 yards.
New England then had three receivers with two running backs and a stacked tight end on Brady’s second touchdown of the game, a 25-yard reception by Dorsett. It was a four-receiver set that led to undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers’ first NFL reception and a regular formation with a fullback that led to Edelman’s 500thcareer reception in the first half. The Patriots ran two-receiver, two-running back sets including the time when Rex Burkhead and White were stacked to Brady’s right on a third-down play that came before Stephen Gostkowski gave New England a 20-0 lead at the half.
The Patriots were at their best when spreading the ball around. They had seven pass catchers targeted with six of them making catches in the first half alone. And they did it with so many variations.
Dorsett made four receptions for 95 yards including a 58-yard touchdown. Edelman had six receptions for 83 yards. Gordon had three receptions for 73 yards while White (56 yards) and Burkhead (41 yard) each had five catches. Meyers (22 yards) and tight end Ryan Izzo (three yards) each had one reception as the Patriots finished with seven different receivers.
In the running game, Sony Michel had 13 carries for 19 yards while Burkhead had eight carries for 44 yards and White had three carries for 24 yards. It could prove a telling sign moving forward.
“It’s good to get those guys involved in the game as well,” Brady said of the running backs. “Their such good players, we got to get them on the field. They’re going to play a big role for us all season.”
And the New England defense was the same way. There were times with one, two or three down linemen during the first half as they limited Pittsburgh to just 87 total yards including a 2.2 yards per rush average. And with that trickery going on up front, it allowed the Patriots to have a variety of formations in the defensive backfield, as well.
Adam Butler was the only down-lineman on a third down in the first quarter while Michael Bennett and Lawrence Guy were the ones with their hand in the dirt on a third-and-20 on the next Pittsburgh possession. Bennett was the lone down lineman multiple times throughout the game, while Deatrich Wise had the lone sack for the Patriot defense. Edge rushers like John Simon and rookie Chase Winovich were standing up, much like they had all preseason, while Jamie Collins (five tackles) and Dont’a Hightower (six tackles) were everywhere on the field. The Patriots defensive backfield, which was highlighted by an interception from Devin McCourty late in the third quarter, held Pittsburgh to 161 yards passing through the first three quarters when they pulled away.
And if that’s not enough, the six-time Super Bowl champions, who hung their most recent banner before the game at Gillette Stadium, will welcome four-time first-team All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown on Monday. This offense is going to be fun to watch, indeed.
