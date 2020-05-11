PAWTUCKET — When the Red Sox organization went searching for some depth at the outfield positions over the offseason, it sought a player who could play all three spots and with some MLB experience.
As it turned out, Boston only had to look out west on the Mass. Turnpike to find John Andreoli.
The 29-year-old Andreoli is a product of St. John’s High in Shrewsbury, where his dad, John, Sr., is the legendary football coach. Andreoli became a free agent following the World Series, ending a three-Triple-A stint with the Mariners’ affiliate in Tacoma, Wash., where he played in 73 games, hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.
“I’m proud of whatever organization chose me to play baseball for them,” Andreoli said of his journey. “I’ve kind of taken it year by year with that.”
The Andreoli family has a foothold in the greater Attleboro area as well. John Andreoli Sr. played his college football at Holy Cross with North Attleboro High head coach Don Johnson and Mansfield High head coach Mike Redding.
In 2013, the younger Andreoli led St. John’s to the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl title in beating North Attleboro, while in 2017 Mansfield prevailed in the Division 2 Super Bowl title game over the Central Mass. champion.
The University of Connecticut product, who was a teammate of Red Sox’ reliever Matt Barnes, played in the majors in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles, accompanying the Orioles in a September 2018 visit to Fenway Park.
Andreoli was taken in the 17th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, the first of the six MLB organizations who have issued him a paycheck. Andreoli returned to his New England roots in December before baseball’s Winter Meetings, opting to sign with the Red Sox, to seek some stability.
“I can play all three outfield positions and it came to fruition when they showed a lot of interest,” Andreoli said. “I thought that there was going to be some opportunity there and also being close to my family, it would be a great situation. The Red Sox have a great tradition of winning. There’s familiarity with the organization.”
Andreoli did not twice about signing with Boston, even as a non-40-man roster spring training camp invitee with a minor league contract.
“Way back then, Rich (Gedman) worked out with my dad, so there’s some history there,” Andreoli said of the Worcester native and PawSox’ hitting coach. “He shared some Central Mass. stories, baseball and Red Sox stories.”
Andreoli could be starting in left field for the Worcester Red Sox in the spring of 2021 when the PawSox make their transition up Route 146 from Pawtucket’s McCoy Stadium into a new home.
“I look at it as a chance to show what you can bring to the table for the team, to show the coaches and Red Sox what you can do,” Andreoli said of having the chance to impress the Red Sox with his versatility and veteran leadership in the PawSox clubhouse.
With the trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, the back stress fracture of Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez better suited to the role of designated hitter rather than as an everyday outfielder, the Red Sox were looking to bolster the depth of the outfield.
“I was doing well in spring training, I started a lot of games at the beginning and coming in for the back half of a lot of games until the pandemic hit,” Andreoli said of his time in Fort Myers. “I was happy with what I was doing, I had some good at-bats, I was playing really well in the outfield and showing what I’m capable of doing, both offensively and defensively.”
Last season, Andreoli played in the Giants, Mariners, Twins, Giants and Rangers organizations, being traded twice and designated for assignment three times. Andreoli hit a combined .255 with 16 home runs with both Rochester and Tacoma. During the 2018 MLB season, he played in 23 games with Baltimore, hitting .230.
Andreoli even got his first taste of International League baseball, playing in 43 games with Rochester.
The previous four seasons, he played in 454 Triple-A games with the Cubs’ affiliate in Iowa and with Tacoma, batting .264 over that span with a .408 slugging rate. Andreoli also represented Italy in the 2017 World Baseball Classic where he hit three home runs.
“I think that I showed (Red Sox) people what I can do,” said Andreoli, “and grow on that and show what I can bring to the table whenever baseball resumes. “The one organization that impacted me the most was with the Cubs because I had spent so many years in the organization and my first spring training was when they brought in Theo (Epstein, the GM from Boston) and he changed the whole culture.
“Through six years, he built that championship culture through the whole organization,” Andreoli added. “I played with most of the guys on that World Series team, to develop alongside them. I credit a lot of the character traits that they build in the Cubs’ system helped me develop in my career and where I am today.”
Pro sports is in the Andreoli blood lines. His dad, played with the New England Patriots in 1984 and his cousins Dan (with the PawSox in 2009 and 2012) and Luke Bard (LA Angels) both played pro baseball.
His off-season and spring training camp work let Andreoli believe that the Red Sox would be a good fit professionally at this stage of his career.
Andreoli believed that the final three months last season with Tacoma may have been the best of his minor league career.
“Just learning about myself, how to use my athleticism,” he said of enhancing his speed on the basepaths and strength at the plate. “The thing is you want to be consistent and learn what works for you. You want to be able to help the big league team out.”
In spring training with the Red Sox at Fort Myers, Andreoli had a hit in six at-bats over two games. Andreoli and his wife departed their off-season home in Hoboken, N.J., for Cape Cod, where he currently prepares daily for the return to baseball.
Even approaching the age of 30, Andreoli believes there is still plenty of baseball within his 6-foot-1 frame. “Baseball is a business, it’s a great opportunity for me. My job is to produce and help the team win, but obviously you feel a little bit different playing for the hometown team.
“Playing at St. John’s, from an athletic perspective, being at an all-boys school, walking in as a freshman to a highly competitive environment in all sports makes you challenge yourself,” Andreoli said. “They preach that work ethic, being consistent, being resilient and all of those traits for me, the foundation was laid by St. John’s. It’s a lot more than wins and losses, the experiences that kids grow through, the memories that kids have throughout their lives.
“That allowed me to grow, not only athletically, but as a man through college and playing professional baseball. Those are the reasons I believe that I reached the major league. St. John’s does a great job of developing boys into men by the time they leave. That rock, the service to the community, hard work in all that you do, respect for others, that high school experience was huge for me.”
Andreoli was a multi-sport athlete at St. John’s and ended up quarterbacking his father’s football team, which had its own inherent challenges.
“It was fun, I mostly played offense during my high school career and he was mostly involved with the defense,” recalled Andreoli. “I didn’t have to deal with him too much, but early on, I was a freshman when he took the job, so I had to make sure that I proved myself almost twice as hard as everyone else – that I earned the right to start at quarterback, that I wasn’t just playing because I was the coach’s son!”
Andreoli admits those challenges, those days of having to prove himself worthy were with him every day during his collegiate career in Storrs and throughout his pro baseball ambitions.
“I loved those years, driving to practice with my dad and being a senior captain and having a lot of successful years there is something that I’ll cherish forever,” even returning as a part-time volunteer assistant football coach at St. John’s when the baseball season ended.
“I thought that it was cool to see what happens on the other side of the ball, to make an impact,” he said. “Any time that you give lessons, when you’re talking about your swing in general, you kind of remind yourself of what worked for you, what didn’t. Even in football, the mindset — how do you approach the day to day activities and compete at a high level. It was a reminder to myself, what to concentrate on, to produce in between the lines when it counts.”
