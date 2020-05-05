FOXBORO — Two of the most important figures and factors in his life of becoming a professional football player for David Andrews are gone — Dante Scarnecchia and Tom Brady.
“There’s always a new challenge in the NFL, that’s part of this business,” the New England Patriots center said Tuesday.
Andrews is returning to football after missing the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs, returning without Scarnecchia, the offensive line coach who developed him, and without Brady, the only quarterback to which he has snapped the football for the Patriots.
“It’s always tough, there’s always turnover,” Andrews said of coaching and roster changes from season to season throughout the NFL. “I learned that very quickly in my NFL life.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate on the offensive side of the ball to have a lot of the same coaches” he added. “ ‘Scar’ (Scarnecchia) has meant so much to me. He taught me so much. He still means a lot to me — I’m thankful for the friendship that we have.
“ ‘Scar ‘will always be around. That relationship extends more than football – just to get a chance to play football with a coach like that is an unreal experience. And obviously Tommy (Brady) is who Tommy is, what a great experience to play with me, be appreciative of him. The friendship that we have, it’s always a special bond.”
Andrews proclaimed himself to be physically well and mentally strong, ready to accept the challenge of the unknown that will be the 2020 season — if and when it appears on the horizon of America in these pandemic days.
“I came here to play football, that’s what I want to do,” Andrews said. “Not being out there, it’s tough on an athlete. You want to be out there, you want to compete. When you can’t do that, obviously, it’s frustrating and tough.”
Andrews, who has been medically cleared to resume workouts in preparation for the 2020 season, was stunned during last year’s training camp when his breathing became an issue. The fear of the unknown was similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anytime you miss a season, unfortunately it happens every year to guys with injuries,” said Andrews. “It makes you take a step back and miss the grind a little bit. I still came to work every day, but I wasn’t out there competing with the guys.
“You miss that part of it — it makes you appreciative. Sometimes, we take health for granted. It also kind of allowed me to look at the offense as a whole an pick up some new things. Where I wasn’t focused on a game plan each week, I got to focus on the big picture.
“To be able to look at the game as a whole, watch NFL football from a different perspective, there were some good things, fun things about it.”
Andrews’ problems developed during last year’s training camp when he started coughing blood and had breathing issues. At the time, Andrews deemed it best to be a solid soldier, “pushing through it. I thought I was sick, I was not feeling myself.
“There were times when we just didn’t know, especially early on,” added the six-year veteran offensive lineman.
Doctors considered pneumonia as the likely cause.
“Hearing all the doctors talk when I was in the hospital was a little unsettling,” Andrews admitted. “I was just looking for a straight answer. It’s a violent game and things happen. Where did it come from? I had no idea dangerous it was. There was so much unknown about it.”
“I’ve kind of said my piece on all that, what I dealt with. We have a great medical staff, great doctors that I’ve worked with. I’m cleared to play football, I want to move forward. What happened happened, you can’t live your life in fear.”
According to Patriots Player Personnel Director Nick Caserio having Andrews return to the roster did not impact the manner in which New England orchestrated the NFL Draft, after Ted Karras opted to leave for Miami.
“David has been a good football player for our team for a long time,” Caserio said. “People that we have, like David in the building is good for the Patriots and everybody else.
“We try not to look at anybody’s individual situation, we try to look at kind of the overall, all-encompassing picture. What we’ve always tried to do is just add players, good football players to our team that we think can help.
“David has been a great asset to our program, a multi-year captain. There’s a lot of things that he brings to the table. Nobody worked harder, I would say, in just his capacity.”
The 27-year old Andrews has a three-year, $9-million contract with the Patriots. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Andrews has had quite a five-year NFL career, having been signed out of the University of Georgia as a free agent in 2015.
Andrews believes that playing in a similar pro-style offense at Georgia prepared him to play professionally with the Patriots.
“The offense made so much sense to me, I’m played I played in that system (with the Bulldogs), it was a lot easier to convert,” said Andrews.
Andrews has been a team captain for three straight seasons (’17, ’18 and ’19) for one of the NFL’s top-10 ranked offenses for each of his first four seasons as a pro.
“I feel great and ready to go,” Andrews said. “I’ve been able to do a lot of stuff physically work-out wise. Moving through January and February, I’ve felt good for a long while.”
Andrews will be snapping the football to either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer when preseason training begins at some undetermined date.
“Whatever quarterback is in that room, I try to build a bond with them,” said Andrews. “I’ve worked with Brian and I went all last spring with Jarrett, six weeks of training camp,” said Andrews. “There’s always a new challenge in the NFL, it’s just part of this business. All we can do is control what we can control, make the most out of each day – put your head down and look up where you are later.”
Andrews is familiar with his linemates as well with Joe Thuney at left guard and Shaq Mason at right guard with Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon at the tackle positions.
“You don’t do anything out of the ordinary,” Andrews said of his leadership role on the line and in the offense. “Be who you are, do what got you here, just do it better and do it more. We need to do our jobs collectively as a group. I played a lot of football with them, pretty much every one in the room has a relationship, that helps a lot, guys who have been in our system. There’s a lot of continuity there.”
Andrews is itching to get in the weight room at Gillette Stadium, review game film and engage in positional talks.
“This has been a tough time, not just for everyone in our country, but the world,” said Andrews.
“By the end of the season everyone is kind of sick of each other, but it’s fun to be with the guys in whatever way we can.
“It’s kind of like school, that first day of off-season training to be with everyone, you’re refreshed. We have a lot of great guys in the lockerroom that are committed to winning. I’m fortunate to be healthy.”
