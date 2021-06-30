ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual Junior Tournament and its ‘High School Shootout’ are slated to occur July 12.
The Junior Tournament, for boys and girls 14 years of age and younger, will be held at the MGA Links course in Norton.
The Junior Tournament, for boys and girls 15-18 years of age and the ‘High School Shootout’, will be held at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro.
Registration for both events is available at the AAGA website with July 7 the deadline to file applications.
The ‘High School Shootout’ is open to all area high schools. Each should consist of four players from each school with schools eligible to field more than one team. The low three scorers from each school participating in the Junior Tournament will be combined for the team score. The team with the lowest aggregate score will be declared the champion. As an incentive, all four players from the winning team will receive an exemption into the 2021 AAGA Open in August.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out both events on the 2020 calendar, the AAGA will allow exemptions for all members of the 2020 graduating class to participate. The individuals and team representatives playing in the 15-18 year Junior Tournament at Chemawa will be competing for the Marc Forbes Trophy and also an exemption into the AAGA Open.
