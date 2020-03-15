The calendar says spring begins this coming week.
Unless, that is, you are a high school athlete. Then you have a bit of a wait in store.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board of directors decided on Thursday, following a conference call, to postpone the start of the high school spring sports season, which had been scheduled for preseason practices to get underway on Monday.
The MIAA also canceled the remaining high school basketball and hockey finals scheduled for this past weekend, including a Division 2 contest that would have seen the Foxboro High girls basketball team compete for a state championship against Taconic High of Pittsfield. Instead, both teams are considered state co-champions by the MIAA.
The MIAA — the private non-profit group that oversees high school sports in the state — postponed the start of the spring season in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in the wake of the decisions of several collegiate and professional sports organizations to suspend play.
“This decision is based on available information from numerous health agencies and is made in the best interest of our student-athletes, schools and communities,” the MIAA said in a statement relayed to member schools.
The delay may be something of a moot point for many high school athletes. Most area schools announced by Friday that they would be closed between one and two weeks as officials hoped to stem the spread of the virus, but it will undoubtedly cause a ripple effect for school sports and scheduling.
Tri-County Vocational Technical High Athletic Director Sara Martin said she had spoken to her fellow Mayflower League athletic directors on Friday and the indication was schools will have to put a priority on league games.
“I’ve alerted my coaches that they may have to cancel non-league opponents,” Martin said.
Tri-County, which draws many area students, will be closed for a week in any case.
“Next week we will get back at it,” she said.
At Bishop Feehan High, Athletic Director Christian Schatz does not expect a huge disruption in team schedules.
“We’ll start with Day One of tryouts and move on from there,” Schatz said. “We’ll have to move six events. We’ll be cancelling a bunch of scrimmages. It’s not a massive impact.”
Schatz agrees it was prudent for the MIAA to take the action it did, “especially with the schools being delayed,” he said.
Martin noted that schools were looking for the MIAA to give some guidance, “so everyone to get a handle on things.”
It will mean a scheduling headache, however. MIAA rules say that competition can’t begin until students have had a minimum of 11 days of practice.
That means games can’t get underway until probably a week and a half after schools return to session on April 7 after Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday closed school statewide until that date due to the pandemic crisis.
Administrators and coaches will have to set an example for their student athletes, particularly the seniors who will be ending their high school careers this spring, and their families, Martin said.
“Everybody is unsure, they will look to us for guidance. It’s up to us to be positive and hope for the best...and keep them positive,” she said. “If it helps us salvage the season, then we’ll go for it.”
