Four area high school football seniors have been selected for the Scholar Athlete Award, presented by the EMass Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
North Attleboro High’s Jared Vacher, Foxboro High’s Dylan Gordon and Norton High’s James Artz and Thomas Mulvaney were picked as recipients for the award last week.
The four are joined by 22 other players from 200 parochial, private and public high schools in the state. Recipients were recommended by their coach, principal or guidance counselor before the decision came down from a committee that included admission directors, principals, athletic directors and select media members.
Vacher was a MHSFCA Division 3 All-Star, Hockomock League All-Star and Sun Chronicle All-Star for the Rocketeers. He was also a model student, ranking 12th in his class. He will continue his athletic and academic career at Tufts University in the fall.
Gordon, the Davenport Division MVP from the Hockomock League in the Warriors’ backfield, was also a Sun Chronicle All-Star and rushed for over 2,000 yards with nearly 40 all-purpose scores.
The Lancers’ Artz was the Tri-Valley League Lineman of the Year and a Sun Chronicle All-Star while Mulvaney was a Sun Chronicle honorable mention.
Other recipents from the state include. Michael Ahonen (Belmont Hill), Mason Andrade (Watertown), Jackson Delaney (St. John’s Prep), Christopher Domoracki (Hamilton-Wenham), Thaddeus Foote (BB&N), Sam Jaffe, Luke Thorbahn and Jackson Smith (Milton Academy), Delby Lemieux (Duxbury), Jonah Ly (Stoughton), Liam Connor and Kevin Ma (Middlesex), Amari Marsman and Chase Vaughan (Milton), Riley O’Connell and Ben Smith (Lincoln-Sudbury), Netinho Olivieri (Dexter Southfield), Caleb Procaccini (Apponequet), Jason Silverio (Methuen), Steven Woods (Bishop Fenwick), Cormac Wright (St. Sebastian’s), Ismael Zamor (Everett).
The group will be honored at a banquet event at Boston Newton Marriott on May 15.
Rocketeers, Lancers lead area Shriners All-Star Football Classic selections
The Rocketeers’ three captains — Tyler DeMattio, Tyler Bannon and Vacher — were all selected to play in the Shriners All-Star Football Classic at Bentley University this summer.
The trio are the 53rd, 54th and 55th players in program history to be selected since 1979.
Joining the North Attleboro selections from the area are Crawford Cantave (King Philip), Hunter Hastings (King Philip), Dylan Gordon (Foxboro), Rashaad Way (Foxboro), Caleb Newman (Dighton-Rehoboth), Mark DiGirolamo (Mansfield), Braeden Veno (Mansfield), JD Artz (Norton), Nathan Tripolone (Norton) and Anthony Tripolone (Norton).
Artz and Way were Sun Chronicle All-Stars this past season on the offensive side of the ball while Cantave, Hastings, DeGirolamo and the Tripolone duo were Sun Chronicle All-Stars on defense. Newman and Veno both received honorable mentions.
The game will be played June 17 in Waltham.
College commitments
A handful of North Attleboro’s players have signed off to play football at the next level. DeMattio will play football at Bentley University, Bannon will head to Stonehill College and Keysun Wise will play at the University of New England.