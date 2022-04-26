ATTLEBORO — The U.S. Open local qualifying round will be held Monday at Foxborough Country Club with a trio of local participants.
Former Foxborough CC pro Lou Rivers of Attleboro, now holding a similar post at the Agawam Hunt Golf Course in Rumford, R.I., and Jeff Martin of Attleboro, the pro at Wollaston CC, are in the field along with former Mansfield High golfer and AAGA veteran Adam Bourque.
Wrentham’s Ryan Scollins and Williams Colllege standout Ben Sapovits of Mansfield will be in the field May 17 at Taconic Country Club for the U.S. Open qualifying tournament there.
The MGA Four-Ball is May 3-4 at Marshfield CC & Duxbury Yacht Club. Local teams with ties to the AAGA include King Philip High product Michael Matheson and Bishop Feehan High product James Kannally of Walpole Country Club; Kevin Willwerth and Daniel Bukoff of Foxborough Country Club; Mike Murphy and Justin Ciombor of Walpole Country Club; Pete Mulkerrins and Brian Kronmiller of Norton Country Club,
Tom Ayala of Norton CC is teamed with Craig Elder; Jim Devlin of Foxborough Country Club is teamed with Mike McKenna; and reigning AAGA Open champion Billy White will be paired with another AAGA veteran Peter Danko, both representing Norton CC.
The MGA Mixed team tournament on May 9 at Andover CC will include the team of Sean McHugh from Norton Country Club paired with King Philip High grad Kayla Schuberth of the Brookmeadow Country Club. Bukoff will also play in the Mass Open Qualifying at the Club at New Seabury on May 2. Also, at the May 11 Mass. Open qualifier at LeBaron Hills will be Jayson Poirier and University of Hartford’s Jared Winiarz, both representing Norton CC.