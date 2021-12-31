ATTLEBORO — Will the puck ever be dropped again anytime soon?
A rash of postponements on the hockey calendar throughout the area have darkened rinks and put a TBA on the calendar of many area high school hockey teams the past week as a result of COVID-19 protocol.
The Foxboro High boys’ hockey team was supposed to meet Bishop Stang in the championship game of the Dartmouth High Holiday Tournament in New Bedford on Thursday, but that was scratched.
The Mansfield High boys’ hockey team was slated for a bus ride to Drscioll Arena in Fall River Friday afternoon for a non-league game with Somerset Berkley when the Blue Raiders called Hornet AD Mike Redding and coach Mike Balzarini requesting that the game be postponed because it was at a competitive disadvantage with 14 skaters and one goal as a result of team health issues.
“Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty healthy, Somerset Berkley canceled on us,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini of the almost routine day-to-day and hour-to-hour changes on the calendar.
Both games for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ team in recent days, against Foxboro-Mansfield and Boston Latin were postponed, while the King Philip High girls’ team had its game against Algonquin Regional Thursday also scratched due to COVID-19 protocol.
Attleboro High (0-3) has been off since Dec. 22 but is hoping to turn the red light on for a first time this season with an 8 p.m. faceoff against King Philip Wednesday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
The Bishop Feehan High boys’ team (1-3) has dropped three straight since a season-opening win over North Attleboro and is slated for a 5 p.m. faceoff against Bridgewater-Raynham Wednesday on the A.J. Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village.
The Bishop Feehan High girls’ team (3-1) has been off the ice for two weeks, having last played Dec. 22 and slated to return to the ice Jan. 8 at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
The Foxboro High boys’ team (3-0) was slated to play the third of three games in three days at the Dartmouth Tournament, but had its title game scratched hours before the faceoff. Foxboro is next slated to take the ice Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 in Canton.
The Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ team (0-3) last laced up its skates Dec. 22, but is scheduled to take to the ice Monday afternoon at 3:30 at the Foxboro Sports Center against King Philip.
The King Philip High boys’ team (1-3) had scored just four goals in losing its first three games and is coming off of its first win, looking for a second straight Wednesday in Foxboro against Attleboro.
The King Philip High girls’ team (4-1), having won a pair of one-goal decisions, is coming off of its first loss of the season when it engages with Foxboro-Mansfield Monday in a Hockomock League game.
The unbeaten (7-0) Dighton-Reoboth/Seekonk team won one of its three games in three days at the Prout High Tournament against a Cranston West team that suited 12 skaters due to illness and is scheduled to take to the ice at the New England Sports Village Monday for a 4 p.m. non-league game with Norton.
The Lancers of Norton High (1-2) have been without a game since Dec, 18, having one game postponed due to health issues.
North Attleboro High (2-4) was fortunate to have played three games in three days last week at the Burrillville (R.I.) High Tournament and is on track to host Franklin for a 5:30 p.m. game Wednesday at the New England Sports Village.
“We’re dealing with the masks, but with the health issues, we’ve been fine,” Balzarini said of his Hornets, who have played one game since Dec. 22, next slated to host Oliver Ames Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Foxboro.
“We’ve had our regular practice sessions, 100 percent,” Balzarini added. “We’ll practice Monday and Tuesday and we’ll see what happens next.”
