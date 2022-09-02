Eby, Lauren Home Run Derby
Attleboro High senior softball player Lauren Eby will be participating in a home run derby at Austin Prep High School in Reading this weekend.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High senior softball slugger Lauren Eby will join four other area softball and baseball players this weekend at the third annual “A Shot for Life” home run and pitching derbies at Austin Prep High School.

Joining Eby at the plate for the softball home run derby is North Attleboro High’s Kelly Colleran and King Philip’s Libby Walsh, with the three facing off in a group of 17 total star players selected from across the state. Both Colleran and Eby participated in last year’s competition.

