Along with professional leagues and local high schools, some private sports venues in the area, which serve hundreds of young skaters and soccer players, are closing or restricting their businesses in the face of the coronavirus.
Fore Kicks, an 85,000 square-foot golf and sports complex in Norfolk with five indoor fields, announced on Friday that it was suspending most activities.
“Youth clinics and all league games will be suspended” until March 30, the company said, adding that the schedule will be reassessed March 28.
However, the company’s indoor driving ranges and golf course in Norfolk will remain open, as will its adult programs.
That was the most severe restriction announced among the private area facilities checked by The Sun Chronicle. It follows the decision by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday to cancel its hockey and basketball state championship games and postpone the start of spring sports practices and tryouts — which had been scheduled for Monday — to March 30.
Mass. Premier Courts in Foxboro, which bills itself as the largest indoor basketball complex in New England, announced on its website that its six indoor courts and other facilities would be closed until Monday. At that time, “the situation would be re-evaluated.” A call to the facility seeking further information was not returned.
Foxboro Sports Center, which boasts three NHL-sized hockey rinks, a pro shop and concession area and is home to several area high school hockey teams, said on its website that all junior high and South Shore Conference games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed until further notice.
In addition, the facility said that, based on the advice of the state and USA Hockey, “”only a minimal number of people per ice surface can be allowed in the rink at one time.”
It said one adult per youth skater will be allowed and other spectators will be asked to leave the building.
In some cases, the websites for these facilities included government protocols urging hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus and saying that individuals who felt ill should stay home.
New England Sports Village in Attleboro, one of the newest facilities in the area, has three ice rinks, various training facilities as well as food service establishments and a hockey store. It hosts several high school and youth hockey programs.
Its website and Facebook page do not contain any information on closings or cancellations. The home page does tout registration details for several upcoming tournaments in the spring. Calls to the facility were not returned.
