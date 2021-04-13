FOXBORO — When last checking in on the New England Revolution, they had ventured to the MLS Eastern Conference Championship match last season as a longshot — a No. 8 seed with a .500 (8-8-7) record.
However, losing a 1-0 decision to the Columbus Crew left an unfulfilled mission for the Revolution.
“If we were a real veteran team and we had been together a long time, I think the process would be a lot shorter,” New England coach Bruce Arena said Tuesday as the Revolution mapped plans for their season debut Saturday in Chicago.
“We still have a number of new faces here and it’s going to take a little while for us to understand them and (for them) to understand us and for them to understand each other,” Arena said of the multi-national New England roster. “It’s challenging.”
With some minor nagging injuries, illness and match-fitness issues, Arena has ideas in his head for a starting side and who will be available off of the bench.
“Well, I wish I knew the answer to that question,” he said of his starting lineup, even with MLS having pushed back the start of the 2021 season by a month. “It takes, I think, a little longer in our sport than perhaps some other sports. I think the first half of the season you use to really get a good feel for your team and where you’re headed and the things you have to do in the second half of the season. It’s nothing that starts right away.
“The only real answers you get is when the season starts and they turn the lights on and the games are for real. I think as we begin the regular season, we’ll start to get some answers to the question that we have.”
Arena has a nucleus of veterans in defender Andrew Farrell, goalie Matt Turner, forward Teal Bunbury and playmakers in Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou.
Arena is also incorporating a half-dozen new players on the roster, 21-year-old Brazilian Maciel, Colombian defender Christian Malfa, Icelandic midfielder Amor Traustason, former Columbus Crew midfielder Emmanuel Boateng, Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum and Ugandan forward Edward Kizza.
Naturally, better defending and better passing are prerequisites for success. Scoring goals — New England was but a plus-one as compared to foes last season — is important to be taking three points instead of the dreaded no-win, but also no-loss one-point ties.
“It takes teams anywhere from, I would say, between five and 10 games to really start getting into pretty good match fitness, decent form,” Arena said. “And like any team, any athlete in sports where the sports are fairly aerobic, you do hit the wall. I think swimmers, runners, they look to peak at a certain time.
“In our sport, certainly it should be the end of the season. That’s how I’ve always thought. So, we’re not looking to have our team peak physically in the beginning of the year, because we’ll just be burning them out and by the end of the year they’ll have nothing.
“It’s a touch-and-feel type of thing. And then also with the league this year, there’s many weeks where we’re playing three games a week, so we have to establish some type of rotation in order to keep some players fresh throughout the year.”
According to goalkeeper Brad Knighton, “This is probably the deepest team I’ve ever been a part of and it’s exciting.
“It’s a long season, so guys are going to get tested, guys are going to get injuries, and guys are going to have to be ready. When your number is called, you’ve got to step up,” he added. ““I think the roster that Bruce (Arena) and his staff have built for us this season, there’s competition in every spot. That’s what you want any given day.
“You want to be competing for your spot and you don’t want things handed to you. There’s competition, so if guys aren’t stepping up to the plate, other guys are going to get opportunities and it’s their opportunity to take that spot away from the other person.”
Having experienced the reduced MLS schedule, a series of “bubble” matches and preseason training in Los Angeles for three weeks, Knighton said has only made the roster more cognizant of each other.
“It’s making for more of a tighter-knit group,” Knighton said. “I think we all feed off each other, too. Some guys do their talking more on the field and some guys like to voice their opinion, voice their leadership in the locker room or in the training room, or at the hotel, or on the field.
“It’s not one individual, it’s not two individuals, it’s a collective group effort on a given week and on a given game.
“I think we’ve got that. The cohesion is there. Guys are starting to factor into the team and the new additions are starting to add their little flare and piece to the team as well. It’s been really good and exciting to see. Putting all those things together really makes for a great recipe for us to be successful.”
