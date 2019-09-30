FOXBORO — The roster of the New England Revolution is littered with many tongues, such being the nature of international soccer.
“I think one of the characteristics of our team is it’s bilingual,” coach Bruce Arena praised of the players in the locker room for the Revs, who nurtured the franchise its first MLS playoff berth since 2015.
New England is the seventh and final Eastern Conference team to clinch its spot in the postseason while it could potentially advance as high as the No. 6 seed pending the outcome of its regular season finale at Atlanta on Sunday and others around the league.
“However, a number of players do not speak English, understand it that well. So, there has always been communication challenges, and our players have stepped up,” Arena said.
There is an Ecuadoran (Christian Penilla), a Brit (Michael Mancienne), a Slovenian (Antonio Delamea), a Spaniard (Carles Gil), Colombians (Luis Caicedo, Juan Fernando Caicedo), a Frenchman (Wilifred Zahibo), an Argentinian (Gustavo Bou) and a host of Americans and Canadians all voicing their input in the lockerroom and on the field — soccer being the international language.
“Teal Bunbury has been excellent,” Arena said of several go-to sources to get his messages across and the leadership roles played. “Scott Caldwell, if you know anything about him and Brad Knighton. These veteran guys that have been around, have been fabulous.
“And then Andrew Farrell and Jalil Anibaba and Diego Fagundez. Those players who are able to help bridge the gap that we had in communicating with players, have been fantastic.
“They all, for the most part, every day, they get after it and they do a good job. So, I’ve probably left out a few names there, but all the guys have really been really good, very supportive of the coaching staff and each other.”
With two goals over the final 25 minutes of its home finale at Gillette Stadium Sunday, New England beat the best team in the Eastern Conference, the No. 1 seed New York City FC. The Revolution will be on the road for its playoff matches, due to being either a No. 6 or 7 seed for the one-match, knockout post-season formula.
“We’re not going into the playoffs as a favorite,” Arena said. “But, we’re not an easy team to play against. We’re not an easy team to beat. In one game off, anything can happen.
“For the players, it was great to get a new start in May,” Arena said of New England’s enhanced state of awareness and joy to play the game upon the firing of former head coach Brad Friedel. “They were excited about that (a fresh start, a new coach). They’ve given us everything they have. They’ve been really good. They’ve been a good group to coach.”
“When we started in May, we were like 15 points behind most of the teams above us. So, it didn’t seem like that (playoffs) was realistic.”
According to veteran forward Teal Bunbury, “you go through a whole coaching change, general manager change, losing games, winning games, tying games, new players, I mean, all encompassing, it’s a lot of stuff.
“As a human being, that’s a lot in a workplace, that’s a lot to kind of deal with. I think a lot of people outside of the locker room don’t really get to see how tight-knit we are as a group and I think that in this league, that’s what you need.
“We’ve been down, we’ve been up, we’ve been even, and we’ve found ways to win games, ties games; even sometimes lose games when we shouldn’t have. It showed a lot — hard work, a lot of grit, and this league is a lot like that.”
With a new life, having ended a five-match (0-1-4) winless skid in beating NYCFC and having lost just five of 16 (3-5-8) road matches, New England is a long-shot darkhorse in the MLS playoffs.
“It says a lot,” Arena continued. “I think, unless you’re blind and perhaps a little stupid, I think they’ve done this since May. They really have. We were not in position to lose many games, starting from the middle of May.
“Of all the teams I’ve had all the years, this is as good as any of them to coach every day, to deal with away from the field. That says a lot. I don’t know how I always see the probability of doing this and that — I think we had a 99 percent chance of not making the playoffs.
“I thought we had a team that was better than the results at that time. We’re still getting to know players. We’re still learning about our players,” even if it takes hand gestures rather than words.
