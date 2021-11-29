FOXBORO — Bruce Arena wasn’t so sure that the offer from owner Bob Kraft two years ago to come to Foxboro and resurrect the New England Revolution would be the correct career move for the former U.S. Men’s National Team coach, who already owned a wealth of Major League Soccer experience and five MLS Cup titles as well.
In plain terms, “Man, what a (bleep) show I inherited in May of 2019.,” Arena said Monday on the eve of directing the Revolution into the semifinal round of the MLS Cup playoffs at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.
“To think how far they’ve come, is kind of remarkable — it really is,” Arena said of his record-setting, Eastern Conference champion and top-seeded Revolution who host New York City FC in a 7:30 p.m. match.
“That shows the character of these people — not only the players, but the staff,” Arena added of the franchise’s three-season turnaround. “You know, we come to work every day, it’s a pretty good work environment.”
New England (22-5-7) has qualified for the MLS playoffs in 16 of its 26 years in existence, but the Revolution will be hosting an Eastern Conference title match for the first time since 2014.
New England has advanced to the Eastern Conference title match for the ninth time in club history and has posted a 12-2-3 record in Foxboro this season. Factoring in the 2002 MLS Cup loss, officially a neutral-site game, New England is looking to extend a 13-match 10-0-3 unbeaten run in postseason play at home.
“I guess, they accomplished more than any team in the history of the league so that’s a heck of a story.” said Arena, who won a record fourth MLS Coach of the Year award on Monday. “You don’t have to write about the formations and all the other stuff.”
Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was in Foxboro when Arena signed on from Day One, Having a 23-day layoff between their last match and the semifinal round is of concern for Turner because NYCFC is “a team that’s given us trouble this season.
“They beat us once away at Yankee Stadium,” said Turner, who is also the goalkeeper for the U.S. Men’s National Team. “We took two games off of them, but the most recent one at Gillette, I think they had a red card, so it was a little bit of a different game. These (playoff) games are open. They’re back and forth. Both teams have really creative attacking players. They have a really strong goalkeeper in Sean Johnson, some good overall players, a lot of talent.”
New England and NYCFC meet for the first time in MLS playoff history. However, the Revolution have a 9-6-4 overall record against NYCFC, winning two of three regular-season meetings this season, and own a 5-2-2 mark at Gillette Stadium.
“They’re a consistent team, they have experience,” Turner said. “They’ve been in the playoffs pretty much every year. It’s going to be a challenge. They play well at Gillette. They play really nice looking soccer and we’re going to try to do the same. We expect it to be a physical game.”
Arena is the most decorated coach in MLS history, coaching (54) and winning (35) more post-season matches than anyone. Arena is 35-13-6 in MLS playoff matches with a 3-2 slate in New England. And when Arena’s teams scored first in MLS playoff matches they are unbeaten (29-0-3) in those outings.
“I think his (coach Bruce Arena) vision is clear: we want to win games and we want to play in the biggest games,” said veteran defender Brandon Bye. “I think that’s every coach’s vision, but he makes it very clear. And the staff around him, they’re very good at what they do as well, so that helps.”
New England won three postseason matches during the abbreviated 2020 MLS playoff season and is 13-10-4 -all-time in Eastern Conference title matches.
“We’ve done a couple scrimmages and got a lot of minutes under our legs in the last couple weeks to get us ready,” Bye said. “It’s in between running guys too much or not enough. I think it was just rest and guys getting their legs back under them after a long season and being able to regenerate and get their stuff back together
“I think we’ve done a good job and when kickoff comes on Tuesday, we’ll be ready.”
Arena said it is much too premature to plan a parade around Foxboro Common.
“It’s such an awkward year, when you get into September, October and November, with the international calendar,” Arena noted of the extended season. “It’s so awkward. It throws everyone out of rhythm and then you have these breaks. The whole league is out of rhythm.
“It’s just hard to have a coordinated team with all the little obstacles that get in the way. I’m still trying to figure out how we’re going to get our team better, with the layoff and the distance between our last regular season game. It’s really challenging.
“We haven’t won anything,” Arena added. “We won a Supporters’ Shield and all. The way you’re judged in this league is what you do at the end, so I don’t know how you judge this team. I’ve had some really good teams.”
