FOXBORO — The question for the New England Revolution, and for the rest of their MLS brethren for that matter, is what will be the level of match fitness once the 2020 season resumes?
“Nothing replaces playing every day,” New England head coach Bruce Arena said in a Revolution podcast of being in a a COVID-19 pandemic lockdown from training and all competition for the past two months.
“It’s hard to get into game-shape,” New England veteran defender Andrew Farrell said on the podcast. “The league has done a good job abiding by the CDC rules. I don’t know how it’s going to be training. You don’t want to get hurt.”
The expectations are for the Revolution to expand individual workouts at their training site in Foxboro to full team workouts as everyone waits for the go-ahead from federal, state and league officials.
“We’re getting closer to the point where we’ll be getting together,” Arena said. “We’ve made the best of it, we’ve had player evaluations. Almost on a weekly basis, it’s been, maybe next week we’ll get back together.
“It’s a different kind of fitness,” Arena added of comparing individual workouts to banned organized individual and team training. “It’s similar to when players leave at the end of the year and you give them a program. Some are good at it.”
With merely two matches played in a 34-match schedule, the MLS will undoubtedly be forced to revise the number of matches played by each team, likely to be starting at a neutral site in Orlando where teams can convene and operate in a guarded, restrictive manner.
“The way that we fought, how far we came,” Farrell said of New England overcoming a 1-5-1 start in 2019 to prompt a change in coaching with Arena coming onboard May 14 and then qualifying for the MLS playoffs.
“We dug out of a big hole we dug ourselves into,” Farrell added of New England’s 11-match (7-0-4) unbeaten streak from last May 11 to July 27. “Everybody put in their work. He (Arena) wants the club to succeed, there’s a lot of expectations.
“We have good players here, it’ll be a good team going forward.”
The 28-year-old Farrell leads all active MLS players in matches played (221), matches started (219) and minutes played (19,511). Farrell ranks fifth on the Revolution’s all-time leaders list for matches started and minutes and has started in eight postseason matches.
Arena, his coaches and team trainers have met with players on nearly a daily basis regarding “stuff we need to be doing,” said Farrell. “The runs, the endurance types of workouts to build our fitness.
“No one is going to be where they were 10 weeks ago. It’s impossible.”
Farrell was New England’s Defender of The Year for each of the past two seasons and was an MLS All-Star in 2016. He was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2013 MLS Draft out of Louisville, a first-time All-America selection that fall. Last season, Farrell played at the right and center back roles, starting 29 matches, leading the team in clearances (132) and third in interceptions (37).
Arena is bolstered by having come out of preseason training in January and February with a solid nucleus of Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Farrell back.
“We know what our roster is about,” Arena said. “The time off has given us time to think about the things we need to do when we get back, how to utilize players a little bit better and coach better.
“I’ve seen a lot of good things. I think that we’ll be able to get back together real quick and piece together a team.”
Arena and Farrell agree that it will require at least two to three weeks minimum for teams to prepare themselves physically for competition.
“Game situations are very difficult,” Farrell said. “It’s impossible. The stops and go’s, running all the time. It’ll be tough at first, it’ll feel weird the first time that you pass the ball around. It’s going to take a couple of weeks to get that fitness. It’ll feed good to finally practice.”
