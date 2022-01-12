FOXBORO — It seems as if it were only yesterday that the New England Revolution suffered a loss to the MLS Cup champion New York City FC in the Eastern Conference playoffs at Gillette Stadium.
After little more than a month has passed, the Revolution began their preparations for the 2022 MLS season Wednesday at their training headquarters.
“I would anticipate there’ll be some changes to our roster — exactly what, I don’t know at this point in time,” Arena said as the Revolution prepared to head to Los Angeles in two weeks for additional training.
“We had a short break, we were together probably five-and-a-half weeks ago, so now we’re back, and it’s challenging,” Arena added. “There will be a few minor changes.”
The Revs have six weeks of preparation before the regular season gets underway in March, but only a month before the Concacaf Champions League series with Haiti at Gillette Stadium.
According to defender Henry Kessler, “it’s (training) going to get going quickly. This first week might not seem like it, but everything comes quickly. We have our trip to LA soon and then soon after that, Concacaf Champions League and then soon after that, the MLS opener.
“It’s going to be a quick preseason. It might not feel that way, but really things get going really quickly. Then, he just said we have competition in every position. We have a lot of competitions to look forward to.”
The Revolution have players with national team duties, so “it’s probably going to take us up until the beginning of February to get our whole group together,” Arena said.
New England will be adding two new additions to the roster, both with extensive MLS experience, defender Omar Gonzalez and midfielder Sebastian Lietget.
“It’s really challenging,” Arena added of the preparations. “We have enough experience here with this. We’re not getting too crazy thinking we can plan perfectly for 30 days.
Arena noted that the Revolution had better than a three-week gap in competition, from the end of the regular season, having gained the Supporters Shield and a first round bye before its first playoff match.
“We’re kind of in the same situation now, except the fact that we’re going to have the ability to play some practice games to get our team ready,” Arena said. “I think just use our experience, see how our team looks and make the adjustments we think are necessary.”
