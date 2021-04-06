The New England Revolution begin their regular season April 17 at the Chicago Fire, so Coach Bruce Arena is anxious to have his players in “match fit” readiness with a pair of preseason matches remaining in Los Angeles.
“I think it’s difficult in terms of getting teams back and establishing their fitness to play,” Arena said of the process of shaping a roster and preparing its physical conditioning.
“This isn’t a sport like basketball, American football, baseball, those types of things — we don’t have. substitutions like you do in other sports,” Arena added during Tuesday’s virtual meeting with media members. “We don’t have TV timeouts, we don’t have timeouts. Our athletes have got to be very fit. When they’re away from the game for long periods of time, it takes that much more time to get them right.”
New England will continue its preseason slate of matches Wednesday against the LA Galaxy and then wrap up Saturday against Los Angeles FC.
“It’s a touch-and-feel type of thing,” Arena said of observing his players match-readiness. “Then also with the league this year, there’s many weeks where we’re playing three games a week. So we have to establish some type of rotation in order to keep some players fresh throughout the year.
“Our match fitness continues to improve and our understanding of each other is getting better,” Arena added. “There are a lot of positives, as well as some negatives.
“We’re playing against the better teams in the league closer to the opening match of the season, so it tells us a lot. Hopefully, we can continue to move forward.”
Two seasons ago, the Revolution began their season on March 2. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year, and with inter-state and North American travel protocols in place as well, MLS opted to delay the start of the 2021 season.
“MLS is starting its season a month later than normal,” Arena pointed out. “No one in the league is pleased with the late start.”
But that would have necessitated an earlier start to training camp, generally in January. With state and local travel restrictions and with many a player on MLS rosters having international residences, periods for quarantining were mandatory in North American professional sports leagues.
Starting preseason workouts six weeks later and with restricted measures to maintain safety, the MLS season will start six weeks later for safety’s sake.
“We would have preferred probably to start in the month of February,” Arena said. “It would’ve helped us get our guys back into form. That’s the answer to the question and, hopefully, we can close that gap as we continue to move our league forward.”
Arena does not particularly see any benefit it MLS delaying the start of the season.
“Do I like the late start? Not necessarily, he said. “I think if you really look at this from a league perspective, there are teams in our league that stopped playing at the end of October and didn’t make the playoffs, and now they won’t have an official game until April.
“For professional soccer players, that’s too big a gap. We have to close that gap in our league at some point.”
The Revolution have had to deal with injuries, illnesses and absences due to national team summonses. New England has been without defender Henry Kessler (US National Team) for about a month, forcing Arena to work on combinations of defenders.
“That impacts us a little bit,:” Arena said of being without Kessler and injured Christian Mafla. “We’ve been rotating a bunch of guys. ”That’s thrown us off a little bit. We’ve used primarily (Brandon) Bye, (Andrew) Farrell, (A.J.) De La Garza, (Jon) Bell, and (DeJuan) Jones.
“We’ve also used (Collin) Verfurth and now we’re bringing back into the mix Kessler and Mafla, so that’s a positive. I think for sure the performances of Bye and Farrell and Jones to date have been real good, so that’s been very encouraging. I think in large segments (of the matches), we played pretty well, but if we want to continue to grow this team, you don’t play like that and walk off the field losing a game.
“Even if it’s in preseason, there were also a lot of good things,” he added. “At times there was good ball movement. We created a number of goal-scoring opportunities. Our finishing was poor. It is preseason, so we’re not losing a whole lot of sleep over it, but it just sends a message to our team that we have a way to go.”
Being match ready physically is Arena’s primary concern.
“I think in the beginning of the MLS season, typically the quality of play isn’t the greatest due to conditions, and this is in the past where we started in, say, late February,” Arena explained. “I think we have a little bit more of an advantage where the climate is going to be better to open the MLS season.
“So I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of excuses about weather and those types of things. But it takes teams anywhere from, I would say, between five and 10 games to really start getting into pretty good match fitness, decent form. And like any team, any athlete in sports where the sports are fairly aerobic, you do hit the wall. I think swimmers, runners, they look to peak at a certain time.
“In our sport, certainly it should be the end of the season. That’s how I’ve always thought. So, we’re not looking to have our team peak physically in the beginning of the year, because we’ll just be burning them out and by the end of the year they’ll have nothing.”
