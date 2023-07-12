FOXBORO — Foxboro High School Athletic Director Joe Cusak announced the addition of two coaches to the Warrior boys soccer program on Wednesday, naming George Argyrou and Colin Meiselman as co-head coaches of the program.

The tandem take over for Dan Ambrosia, who led Foxboro to a 2-14-2 mark last season.

