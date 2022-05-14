With nearly 200 red balloons blowing in a cool wind around the North Attleboro High School track, members of the school’s Unified Track team, along with teams from Attleboro, Foxboro and King Philip Regional high schools, recently celebrated competing in both running and field events.
“The athletes are all so amazing in their own ways, and always have the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face,” NAHS team coach Katelyn McLaughlin said. “I absolutely love seeing the partners work together and socialize with the athletes.”
Unified Track is a part of the Unified Sports program sponsored by Special Olympics of Massachusetts, which brings together individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, called athletes, and individuals without, the partners. McLaughlin, a math teacher at the school, has coached North’s Hockomock League team co-founded with Erin Mitchell since 2018, taking over as head coach in 2019.
She’s joined by assistant coaches Leslie Braillard, a special education teacher at the school, School Resource Officer Kristine Crosman and Zach DeAlmo, a former student and captain of the team.
The April meet, one of four this season, saw 37 North students — 10 athletes and 27 partners — competing. Past seasons had seen as many as 50 students participating, but numbers have fluctuated in recent years due to the pandemic. The athletes took the field with the balloons, purchased by the varsity girls track team and Coach Annemarie McGrail, as well as signs and a tear-away banner, and crossed finish lines made of red streamers.
Attleboro had about 20 students participating while KP had about 15 and Foxboro had 7.
While fielding a smaller team, Foxboro coach Theresa Petty said giving the students an opportunity to compete is the most important thing.
“I would coach Unified Track if my team had three athletes or 50,” she said. “There is no better experience than coaching Unified Track and being part of the Special Olympics community.”
Attleboro Coach Steve Santos says being involved in Unified Sports is a rewarding experience.
“We all want a chance to be a part of a team and compete together against other communities,” he said. “I am so proud of all of our athletes and our Big Blue community.”
For the athletes, it’s a chance to meet new people while competing and having fun.
“Unified Track has given me the chance to see people I haven’t seen in awhile, and have fun competing with people from other schools,” King Philip athlete Nick McNeil said.
“What I have liked about being on the team is I get to meet new people, be outside, get exercise and compete against other students from other high schools,” Foxboro High athlete Josh Squire said.
Fellow Foxboro High athlete Sean Lynch agreed.
“I really like meeting new friends that I would otherwise have not had the opportunity to meet if I didn’t participate in Unified Track,” he said.
Athletes compete in the 50-, 100- and 400-meter dash, the 4x100-team relay, along with the long jump, shot put and javelin throw, with their partners’ assistance.
“All coaches of all teams help organize athletes in partners in their race positions, and partners, coaches and volunteers all help to time each race,” McLaughlin said. “Partners run with our athletes and support them to do their best, as well as try their best.”
And long-standing rivalries take a rest during these events as McLaughlin says the teams have become like “one big family with everyone cheering on everyone else.”
“There have been North partners running with Attleboro athletes, and vice versa,” she said. “The camaraderie of all the members of all the teams is so amazing to see.”
North’s team participated at May 10 meet at Milford, there’s one more meet scheduled for this season at Oliver Ames on May 19.
“This meet and all of our meets are so wonderful to see,” McLaughlin said. “Being at Unified Track always brightens my day and warms my heart.”