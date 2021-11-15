ATTLEBORO — Due to the North Attleboro High football team’s participation in the MIAA Division 2 playoffs on Saturday, the 50th anniversary of the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame banquet and related induction ceremony have been postponed.
Members of the Attleboro High, Bishop Feehan High and North Attleboro High football families will convene Jan. 8 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
North Attleboro will meet Billerica in a 4 p.m. MIAA Division 3 semifinal playoff game in Quincy on Saturday. That game will be followed by a 7 p.m. kickoff for Foxboro in its MIAA Division 4 semifinal game with Duxbury.
