ATTLEBORO — The 50th annual Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be held Nov. 20 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks.
The dinner brings together the football communities from Bishop Feehan High School, North Attleboro High and Attleboro High to honor the class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees and cherish the many memories among players, coaches and administrators.
All funds raised from the sale of tickets is donated to perpetuate the Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund to deserving senior class members from Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High.
Contact persons for each school are Chris Rushlow for North Attleboro High (crushlow33@gmail.com), Kevin Deschenes for Attleboro High (khdishes@comcast.net) and Mike Yurof for Bishop Feehan High (mikeyurof@yahoo.com).
