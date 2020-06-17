ATTLEBORO — Fifteen members from the football teams at Attleboro High, Bishop Feehan High and North Attleboro High have been awarded college scholarships by the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame Scholarship Award-winners from Attleboro High are Jason Weir, (Bates) German Rivas, Jr. (Norwich), Nolan Jaeger (Spriingfield), Jeff Herrera (Bryant) and Qualeen Charles (AIC).
The recipients from Bishop Feehan are Jack Silva (UMass-Amherst), Nick Norko (Fordham), Nick Gugliotta (Tennessee), Paul Castro (Bryant) and Matt Achin (New Hampshire).
North Attleboro High winners are Tom O’Neil (Virginia Tech), John Kummer (UMass-Amherst), Trevor Hewett (St. Lawrence), Owen Harding (Western New England) and Ethan Friberg (Assumption).
The seniors were selected based on their commitment to football, leadership skills and sportsmanship they displayed during their past four years in high school.
The Hall of Fame, in partnership with the L.G. Balfour Foundation, has awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to the 15 graduating seniors.
Now in its 50th year as an organization, the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, and supporters from the three area high school football programs of Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Bishop Feehan for their contributions to the sport.
Proceeds from the annual Football Hall of Fame banquet underwrite the scholarship program. The Hall of Fame banquet is held each November during Thanksgiving week to bring together opponents from the present and past in order to share an evening.
Since 2001 the Hall has recognized 272 high school senior players with $285,000 in scholarship money.
