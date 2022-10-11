ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Hall of Fame will celebrates its 50th year on Nov. 19 by inducting its newest class of area standouts at the Attleboro Elks Club at 6 p.m.
The Hall of Fame is comprised of alumni from Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High.
This year’s inductees from Attleboro are Mark McAloon (’02), Tom Burns (’14) and Luke Morrison (‘14); from Bishop Feehan is Carl Slate (‘03), Frank Pesanello (‘04) and Mike Montagna (‘06); and from North Attleboro is Joe Kummer (‘10), Paul Norris (‘12), and Erik Beckwith (‘13). It is the first year of celebrating an incoming class since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hall will also honor 2019 inductees Mike McGrath (’67) and Curt Smith from Bishop Feehan, along with players involved with North Attleboro’s 38-game winning streak from 1997 to 2000. All former players from the teams are invited to celebrate the feat.
Proceeds from the banquet will be used to continue the annual Hall of Fame scholarship donations, which will be given to select senior football players from each Attleboro area school.
The hall has recognized 287 graduating seniors with the scholarship, donating over $300,000 in scholarships since 2001.