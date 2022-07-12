A celebration of life for legendary Attleboro area athlete Dave Hardt, 74, will be held on Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge.
The service will run from noon to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those attending the celebration of Hardt will be asked to being a story about “Big Dave.”
Hardt was a 1966 Attleboro High graduate and is regarded as one of the most storied athletes in school history. One of the faces of Attleboro’s “Mount Rushmore of Sports,” Hardt was an All-American talent who earned a scholarship to play football at University of Kentucky and was eventually honored as part of the first class of inductees for the Attleboro High Hall of Fame in the 1990s.
Despite playing offensive tackle and defensive end, he set NCAA Div. I records as a punter. His work as a punter earned him a chance to play professionally with the New England Patriots in 1971 after getting drafted in that year’s draft, but a knee injury derailed a promising NFL future before it began.
After Hardt’s professional playing days were over, he enjoyed success in men’s softball leagues as a home run-hitting threat. Outside of the sporting world and later in life, he worked with Attleboro’s District Court as a court officer and was also an avid gardener.
Hardt is survived by his two daughters, Sallianne Burgess and Rebecca Hardt, his wife, Linda Hardt, and his stepdaughter, Sherri Veins Forrester. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A story from Mark Flanagan celebrating Hardt will be run in Saturday’s edition of The Sun Chronicle.