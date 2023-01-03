ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Bluefish swim team returned home Monday night from its training trip in Alabama this week.
The trip started for the Bluefish with cancellations of flights for the entire team and staff due to nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations.
Instead, the team took a coach bus down to Alabama to successfully complete its training trip, circumventing its mass cancellations.
The Bluefish, a locally renowned program that has produced Olympic caliber athletes, made it home Monday night. As of last Friday, it was unclear how the team would commute home.