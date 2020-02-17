WOBURN -- Seniors Bryant Ciccio and Jason Weir responded to pressure situations down the stretch as the Attleboro High boys' basketball team earned a quality win in downing two-time defending MIAA State Division 2 champion Tech Boston Tuesday 71-66 in the consolation round of the Comcast Tournament.
Ciccio tallied nine fourth quarter points, seven at the free throw line for AHS, while Weir scored eight points, nailing a pair of key 3-point field goals.
Senior center-forward Qualeem Charles was selected to the All Tournament Team, totaling 17 points and taking in 16 rebounds against Tech Boston.
Ciccio totaled 25 points, Weir 12 and another senior Tim Callahan added eight for the MIAA Tournament-bound Bombardiers (15-6).
"We got a tempo to our liking," AHS coach Mark Houle said of the challenge. The Bombardiers held a 32-31 lead at halftime and took a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Weir hit a 3-point to break a 45-all tie for AHS at the outset of the final session, then another trifecta to present the Bombardiers with a 60-54 lead.
Ciccio cashed in on seven free throws over the final eight minutes, AHS hitting nine of 11 in the session, 16-for-18 in the game. "We changed our defenses up, but we went man-to-man late which helped," Houle added.
The Bombardiers play their regular season finale Wednesday at home with a 6 p.m. tapoff against North Attleboro.
Norton 56, Seekonk 38
SEEKONK -- The Lancers continue to roll, now winners of seven straight and 11-of-12 as they pulled away from non-league opponent Seekonk, who was held to just 17 second-half points.
Norton (15-4) built on a 28-21 halftime lead that got to as many as 20 during the second half with a trio of double-digit scorers in Sean McNichols (17 points), Colin Cochrane (16) and Mike Belcher (10).
Norton hosts Old Rochester Wednesday for Senior Night, while Seekonk (6-13) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth for their Senior Night Wednesday.
Foxboro 82, Holliston 40
FOXBORO -- It's on to Tuesday's title tilt for the Warriors on their home floor after routing Tri-Valley League member Holliston in a first round contest.
Foxboro gained a 28-4 lead after the first quarter with five players contributing points, 12 from senior and recent 1,000-point scorer Brandon Borde and nine by Donal Rogers.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (12-8) will now meet Randolph in the championship game at 4:30 p.m.
Borde finished with 16 points and Rogers 11, while freshman Alex Penders came off the bench to score a varsity career high nine points. Foxboro hit 10 3-point shots in the game with Will Morrison and Borde each having two.
King Philip 80, Somerset Berkley 60
SOMERSET -- The Warriors (11-10) clinched their MIAA Tournament spot with a big win in the opening round of the Somerset Tournament over the host team, jumping out to a 41-22 halftime lead.
Alex Fritz led the King Philip offense with 26 points on three 3-pointers, while Andrew McKinney added 16 and Tommy Donahue scored 12. The Warriors led by 12 of greater throughout the final three quarters of the contest.
KP takes on Hanover in the tournament final Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 59, Canton 54
CANTON -- Yden Boucicant drained a 3-pointer with two minutes left to stretch the lead to seven for the Shamrocks, who held off a late run by Canton, which included five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to claim the non-conference victory.
Billy Oram led the way for Feehan with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Charles Olson and Boucicant each had nine. The Shamrocks held a comfortable lead throughout most of the game including a 24-15 halftime lead and a 38-29 advantage after three quarters.
Feehan (13-6) travels to Foxboro Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Bishop Connolly 55
REHOBOTH --Shane Mello finished with 19 points and Jon Marcille and Ryan Ouellette scored 16 apiece as the Falcons took care of business over their non-league opponent.
After trailing by six points at the half, Dighton-Rehoboth outscored Bishop Connolly 24-13 in the third quarter to take control of the game with a 47-42 advantage, which they would hold throughout the final quarter.
D-R had their lead cut to just two in the fourth, but gained control and a Marcille 3-pointer with 30 seconds left extended the lead to eight to put the game away.
The Falcons (13-6) wrap up their regular season Wednesday at Seekonk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.