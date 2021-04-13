ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High football game between the Bombardiers and Canton High has been rescheduled for Thursday due to the forecast of heavy rain for Friday.
The inter-divisional Hockomock League match-up between the Bombardiers (0-4) of the Kelley-Rex Division and the Bulldogs (2-3) of the Davenport Division will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
