ATTLEBORO — The 50th annual Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be held Nov. 20 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks.
The dinner brings together the football communities from Bishop Feehan High School, North Attleboro High and Attleboro High to honor the class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees and cherish the many memories among players, coaches and administrators.
All funds raised from the sale of tickets are donated to perpetuate the Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund to deserving senior-class members from Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High, a field that includes some 287 student-athletes.
The contact persons for each school are Chris Rushlow for North Attleboro High (crushlow33@gmail.com), Kevin Deschenes for Attleboro High (khdishes@comcast.net) and Mike Yurof for Bishop Feehan High (mikeyurof@yahoo.com).
This year’s inductees from Attleboro High are Mark McAloon ’02, Tom Burns ’14, and Luke Morrison ’14. Representing Bishop Feehan are Carl Slate ‘03, Frank Pesanello ‘04, and Mike Montagna ’06. From North Attleboro High, the inductees are Joe Kummer ‘10, Paul Norris ‘12, and Erik Beckwith ‘13.
The 2019 Honorary Inductees are Mike McGrath ’67 and Curt Smith from Bishop Feehan. McGrath was a member of the school’s first undefeated football team and a tireless champion of the Shamrock athletic program, for which Bishop Feehan’s athletic stadium, James McGrath Stadium, is named after his late father.
Smith served as the Bishop Feehan football coach twice and led the Shamrocks to a pair of MIAA Super Bowl appearances, including the 2012 title.
The Football Hall of Fame will also be honoring North Attleboro’s 38-game winning streak, which occurred from 1997-2000.
All former players from each of those teams will be invited back to celebrate the incredible accomplishment.
