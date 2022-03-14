WORCESTER — The Attleboro High and Foxboro High cheerleading teams took home the 2022 Large and Small Co-ed Cheerleading Championship titles on Saturday, with the Bombardiers winning the Large meet with 89.3 points and the Warriors winning the Small meet with 85.8 points.
In a field of eight, the Bombardiers cheerleading squad edged Joseph Case High, which took second with 84.9 points. Both sides had no deductions.
“This team has worked so hard this season to come out on top,” Attleboro High cheerleading head coach Julie Marino said. “Day in and day out, they have come to practice with a good attitude and ready to put in the effort that was needed to win this state title.
“They’ve perfected their stunts, pyramids, jumps and tumbling, as well as all of the ‘little things’ as we like to call them, that made their overall performance really stand out amongst the other teams in their division.”
Mansfield High also competed in the Large Co-ed event, taking second behind Attleboro with 85.4 points.
Foxboro’s cheer squad owned the biggest lead in points for winners in both the co-ed and divisional races, winning with 14.9 more points than second-place finisher Southbridge.
The Bombardiers and Warriors both advanced to the National Championship in Orlando this week.
“We’re so excited to represent Attleboro at that level of competition,” Marano said. “We still have more work to put in this week at practice, but can’t wait to show the nation what Attleboro Cheerleading is made of.”
In Division 1, King Philip Regional High scored a total of 70.6 points with no deductions. The winner out of Division 1 was Franklin High with 94 points.
Billerica Memorial won in Division 2 with a high of 93.1 points. In Division 3 the winner was Dracut Senior with 94.5 points.
Norton also competed in Division 3 and finished with 90.6 points for third place.