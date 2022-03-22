ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High cheerleading squad brought home a national championship over the weekend, winning the Advanced Small Varsity Flat Mat competition at the AmeriCheer National Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Fla.
The Bombardiers took first place after they had stood tied following Day 1 of the competition on Saturday with a score of 92.4. After going back on the scoresheets, reviewing video and making adjustments, the Bombardiers increased their score on Sunday to 95.2, bringing their final score to 94.02 for the championship.
“A couple of things we focused on were pulling our flexibility more in stunts, fixing our timing and technique of tumbling, and worked on ‘selling’ our routine more to increase our overall performance score,” Attleboro High cheerleading head coach Julie Marino said.
The Bombardiers were also awarded the ‘Show Your Spirit” Award, recognizing Attleboro for its great sportsmanship throughout the tournament.
“Coach Jenna Shellard and I are so unbelievably proud of this team,” Marino said. “They are humble. They are kind. They are supportive and they have the drive to do better.
“The team couldn’t wait to go over the scoresheets and judges’ comments, and that shows how bad they wanted it. This is what makes a champion, and we are so proud of how far they have come this year.”
Members of the squad include Riley Moulton, Katie Bizier, Kylie Sackett, Rilee McLean, Laura Walsh, Tatyanna Morales, Brigid Mullett, Madison Bradshaw, Lily Danko, Adrian Spaulding-Nottage, Madison DiFlaminies, Jessica Fernandes, Kaylse Williams, Emily Riendeau and coach Jenna Shellard.
Having taken the national title, Attleboro High can lay claim to being regional, state and national champions, capping its season in Florida as one of the best programs in the country.
“I can honestly say, a lot of that is because of how close they are as a team,” Marino said. “They work so well together and it shows on the mat.”