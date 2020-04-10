Nate Tellier is still hoping to get a call from a Major League Baseball team in the June draft, but the baseball future of the former Attleboro High School star and current UMass Dartmouth senior has taken a divergent turn.
At least Tellier, ranked by the Perfectgame.org scouting service as the fourth-best prospect among Division III NCAA baseball programs, has some options.
MLB announced last month that its annual draft would be shortened to as few as five rounds and player bonuses would be deferred.
Tellier could sign with an MLB team if selected and begin a professional baseball career, whenever teams are allowed to re-assemble throughout the minor league systems. But, with the MLB Draft snipping some 35 rounds of player selections, there is a likelihood that Tellier will not be among the 150 players picked.
However, with the cancellation of the 2020 baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA initiated legislation to allow for current seniors to have an extra year of athletic eligibility. Thus, a player like Tellier could return to UMD as a fifth-year senior in 2021 with full participation rights.
“It’s a decision that I will have to make, but it remains to be seen what will happen,” said Tellier, who played baseball at AHS for coach Matt Bosh. “At least I can have that extra year of eligibility.”
The scorebook will show that Tellier had a hit on March 13 in the last game of the 2020 season for UMass Dartmouth, against Dickinson. The Corsairs had compiled a gaudy 9-1 record, including a 6-1 slate on its Florida sojourn before the new world order took hold.
Tellier, the highly acclaimed centerfielder, had dazzling offensive stats — a .463 batting average, a .478 on-base percentage and a .733 slugging percentage.
In 10 games, Tellier had amassed 19 hits with six doubles, a triple and a home run, while driving in 14 runs. In addition, he had taken three walks and stolen three bases. He was a force who had the Corsairs on the periphery of the top 25 NCAA Division III programs.
And Tellier had continued in his Corsair role as a relief pitcher, coming in from the outfield. He had thrown five innings over four appearances, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out five.
If there was a Corsair with a potential MLB resume, it was Tellier.
“Every season has gotten better,” said the 195-pound, 5-foot-11 former Bombardier. “It’s cool to be recognized as one of the best baseball players in America, but that doesn’t mean that I can stop working, even with his coronavirus.
“Right now, I don’t know how the MLB Draft is going to work. Talking to scouts, there’s still a possibility. I was hoping for the exposure, but also hoping for the best.
“Everything was looking great for me, with all of the work I put in, and the season got cut short. But at least we’re getting our eligibility back. Most of us decided that works best.”
But, there is still the potential for a phone call.
“That was the goal, to get drafted,” Tellier said.
“I’m so much better prepared to pitch. I’m so much more aware of my body and what I have to do with my arm,” he said, referring tp his preparation, his conditioning and his post-game rituals.
In a new agreement between MLB and the Players Association, the draft — to be held in June — will not only be shortened this year but could be truncated to as few as 20 rounds in 2021. Players drafted in the top five rounds this year would receive a maximum bonus of $100,000.
Players such as Tellier would still be eligible to sign “free agent” contracts with MLB teams. However, the newly appropriated $20,000 bonus pales in comparison to previous seasons, where a player selected in rounds six through 10 would receive anywhere from $200,000 to $400,000.
Tellier is a two-time All Little East Conference selection, helping the Corsairs to the title game last season. Entering this season, he had amassed 52 hits or more in each of his previous three seasons with a career .342 average at the plate.
As a junior in 2019, Tellier hit .325 with 53 hits in 39 games. As a sophomore, he smacked a total of 63 hits while driving in 37 runs. He has 91 career RBI with 55 career extra base hits. Tellier batted leadoff as a freshman and sophomore, hit cleanup last year and was in the No. 3 spot this season.
But it may be the role as a closer that becomes Tellier’s calling card to MLB.
He has appeared as a reliever in 28 games for the Corsairs with three starting assignments. He owns a career 2.68 ERA with 11 saves and 68 strikeouts over 57 innings.
“With the fields closed, the gyms closed, I have some workout videos,” Tellier said, referring to his attempt to keep in game shape as he lives in an off-campus apartment. Tellier and his Corsair teammates try to at least throw daily to stay loose.
“I’m going insane, I’m in quarantine with my teammates — nobody’s sick, we’re all good for now,” he said. “We were going to the school field to work out that first week (of March 16) but we got kicked off ... they suggested we don’t do that.”
Tellier and the Corsairs felt that 2020 would be a special season, coming off 69 wins over the previous three years, one Little East Conference title and a pair of second place finishes.
“Now, we’ll never know,” Tellier said.
He had played in the New England Collegiate Baseball League the past three summers with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. Last season, as a reliever he struck out 41 batters over 29 innings.
Tellier had just three courses to complete to meet UMD graduation requirements. Most likely, considering the change in the MLB Draft scenario, he would return to UMass-Dartmouth for graduate studies and play baseball again in 2021, also hoping that the NECBL season resumes as well.
“During the regular season (LEC at UMass-Dartmouth) I played center field and pitched, but during the summer I just pitched, so I focused on all my mechanics,” said Tellier, whose repertoire includes a fastball, change-up, two-seamer and curveball.
Before last summer, Tellier did not have much of a change-up and his fastball has moved up a couple of notches on the radar gun.
In truth, playing in the outfield was where Tellier developed a keener acumen for learning how to pitch. He watched the delivery angles from center field and while in the batter’s box, and that’s probably why he morphed into becoming the closer that he is.
“I love the adrenaline. I’m able to see pitches from both sides, the angles, the situations,” Tellier said. “I also love hitting, so it was easier for me to come in from center field to pitch an inning or two rather than pitch (as a starter) the whole game.
“I got my arm strength back after my sophomore year, so I stuck with the closing role.
“Playing in the outfield allows me to stay in the game a long time, so if I come in from center field I can just throw hard for an inning. I love doing that.”
Four years removed, the Attleboro High baseball complex seems distant, but also like yesterday. Tellier’s highlights included a no-hitter (with 16 strikeouts) against North Attleboro, an 0.60 earned run average, a one-run victory in nine innings over Norwood in the MIAA Tournament, a one-run win over Brookline in the quarterfinals before eventually losing in the Division 1 South semifinals to eventual sectional titlist Silver Lake.
“That kid deserves everything,” said Bosh, his Bombardier mentor, adding that Tellier is perhaps “the best player that I’ve been privileged to coach.
“His work ethic, the way that he went about his business, his approach ... he sought out success.”
Of course, Tellier the Corsair is so much different than Tellier the Bombardier.
At AHS, he would just throw hard and get by with overpowering batters, not concerned too much with location and off-speed variations.
“It’s kind of funny, but when I got to pitching in college, I was just hoping the ball would go somewhere I wanted it to,” said Tellier. “Now it’s about taking care of your arm, the (elastic) bands, the stretches, the treatments.
“I definitely know how to take care of my body better now than when I was in high school. I didn’t have a clue of how to pitch at Attleboro High, I just threw the baseball.”
“I wish I could go back and redo some things,” he continued. “Just taking care of my arm. During my senior year, I overused it and it took me a while to get back to where I was.”
Tellier’s hitting has improved greatly, too. “Now those 90 mph fastballs are routine,” he said. “Not that they’re easy to hit, but they’re normal.”
Tellier said he did not envision the success he has achieved at UMass-Dartmouth. But there could and should be more baseball.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and being around a good class of kids has really motivated me,” he said. “That’s helped with my career and, hopefully, it carries over.”
