For local high school swimmers, the Hockomock League Championship and MIAA Division I State Championships are two of the most important meets of the winter season. That’s why it’s noteworthy Attleboro High School freshman Zuri Ferguson not only partook in both meets, but starred in them.
First, at the Hockomock meet in early February, Ferguson won both the 100-yard backstroke (55.99) and 100-yard butterfly (58.47), notching new league records in both events. Then at the state championships later last month, she took home the state title in the 100-yard backstroke (54.10), a time that qualified her for All-American status.
Attleboro swim coach Darbie Sawyer has noticed that Ferguson’s recent triumphs have generated some buzz as peers in the sport are taking note of her impressive accomplishments.
“When we were at states, coaches came up to me and talked about her,” Sawyer said. “She doesn’t realize how great she was and is.”
“We’re so proud of Zuri,” Attleboro athletic director Mark Houle said. “She has demonstrated record-level swimming performances during Hockomock League and the state championship meets in her freshman year.”
At just 15 years old, Ferguson has proven she’s an elite swimmer at the high school level, but despite being so good so soon, her coaches say she’s modest, coachable and a team leader.
“Zuri is outstanding at taking what advice we give her and applying it to her events,” Sawyer said. “Every single practice, she does everything that is asked of her and the team. She also really challenges her teammates, which is great. She gets the kids to work hard.”
“With all of her accolades, she is very humble and a terrific teammate,” Houle said.
Ferguson’s rise to high school swimming stardom was not unexpected.
“I started swimming all the way back when I was three years old,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been doing for this a while.”
The coaching staff at Attleboro knew of Ferguson before she started her high school career, first became acquainted with her during the annual Blue Pride Meet in Attleboro, when she participated as a middle schooler.
“We noticed how well she performed and knew she was an up-and-coming swimmer even back then,” Sawyer said.
True to her character, Ferguson would not toot her own horn when asked what has been the key to her success. Instead, she credits her parents and coaches for her accolades.
“My parents have always been very supportive and helpful along my journey,” Ferguson said. “The coaches and environment I’ve been in have also been huge for my growth. The (coaching staff) has been there for me every step of the way this season.”
Ferguson is still three years away from graduating high school, but she already has her sights set on long-term goals. First, she wants to swim in college and then in the Olympics.
“My goal is to swim in the Olympics,” Ferguson said. “I know the process of getting there is so much work. It will take time.”
She got a step closer last year. Swimming with the Bluefish, an Attleboro-based swim club, she qualified and participated in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb., last June ahead of the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She swam 1:02.39 in the 100-meter backstroke to get to the trials, but missed making the Olympic team during that competition.
“She’s going to have huge success in her college career, and hopefully, she achieves her goal of competing in the Olympics,” Sawyer said.
“Maybe I will swim there in 2024 or 2028,” Ferguson said.