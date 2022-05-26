MANSFIELD — Attleboro High girls track coach Derek Ellis, a wellness instructor at Mansfield High, has been elected to the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Ellis, who was voted in by members of the association after receiving the nomination earlier this year, has been a teacher in the Mansfield school district since 2000. He will be inducted as a member of the E-MAS Division, receiving the highest honor the MSTCA has to offer.
His run as head coach with the Hornets as the girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field head coach ended in 2019. He led the Hornets to the 2019 indoor Hockomock League meet title and the dual meet title for the indoor season in 2019 as well. That spring, he led Mansfield to a Hockomock dual meet title.
In Ellis’ 22 years as a track coach, he’s also been a staple in Special Olympics at the district level, particularly with Mansfield. He’s helped in the planning process and training athletes to be prepared while also supporting athletes in the events. His commitment to the position has helped student athletes be prepared and ready for the next level as a college athlete.
“We congratulate Derek on this terrific achievement, which is the result of many dedicated years helping student-athletes reach their full potential,” Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a statement.
“Derek Ellis’ knowledge and his commitment to coaching over a long period of time has impacted thousands of student athletes,” Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle said.
Ellis will be presented with a formal award recognizing his induction at the MSTCA annual awards banquet on Sunday, Sept. 11, in West Bridgewater.