ATTLEBORO -- One can never become a runner without putting one foot in front of the other.
One can never become a good student without opening a book.
One cannot become a citizen of fine moral character without observing and listening.
The Attleboro High School staff and athletic family is losing one of its shining lights, a shepherd for “mates” of all callings, in Bombardier Martin Tighe.
The Bombardiers' resident distance running expert has put one foot in front of another on most every continent in the world, including the North Pole and even stationary running devices.
Tighe has served AHS as its cross country coach and its indoor and outdoor track coach.
And served the Attleboro High community for 24 years in an often larger-than-life role as Dean of Students.
The Manchester, England native has served in various counseling roles, but will be leaving Rathbun Willard Drive, relocating to Puerto Rico with wife Marisol to begin a new road race.
“It has been absolutely amazing, all of the student-athletes that I’ve been able to coach and the kids that you work with every day,” the heavy-hearted Tighe said of turning a new chapter. “It was a gut-wrenching decision to leave Attleboro High School; it was a very tough decision.
“But, in my heart of hearts, I felt that this was the right time.”
Tighe’s impact upon the Attleboro community may not have been on all of the cross country courses, high school track course, the Reggie Lewis Center and beyond. It was most noticed in his daily relationships with the student body at AHS, in the cultivation of character within the corridors.
Tighe became an “adjustment counselor” at Attleboro High, a social worker helping teenagers cope with the stresses of everyday life. That role was cultivated into being a proponent for all Bombardiers, a Dean of Students.
“Adolescents who didn’t fit into the high school,” Tighe said of his first few years of funneling individuals into the mainstream of high school life.
“It’s a challenge, that’s for sure,” Tighe said of never knowing who would knock on the door, the parents sitting across a table. “It was a challenge I thoroughly enjoyed. It’s like interviewing someone; you never know what someone is going to come out and say.
“You never know what someone feels in school, what’s going to make life challenging for you, what to resolve -- what roadblocks are stopping them from succeeding,” he added.
“One of the things that I tell students is that when I was a young kid in school, I was difficult too,” Tighe admitted. “I was a special-ed student at the high school and I could relate to some of the situations that our students were having, situations that they had gotten themselves into.”
Back in England without being bused to the Wellington Road Boys’ School, Tighe would run the two miles from the family home before and after school. Then in the evenings, he’d be out “on the pitch playing futbol, and that’s how I became pretty fast,” Tighe said of his development as a runner.
“My phys-ed teacher ran for Wales and he cornered me, he saw me running to school every day and knew that I enjoyed running,” Tighe said, back then being a member of the Harriers Running Club.
“Everybody played soccer, and that’s how I became a pretty good runner and I became pretty fit, I could play forever,” Tighe added. “I was always running around.”
Tighe set a world record for most miles (85.83) run on a treadmill over a 12-hour period and won the 2003 North Pole Ultra Marathon with the wind chill at minus-29 degrees and blowing snow.
“For 24 years, I’ve had a blast at Attleboro High,” Tighe said of the thousands of relationships blossomed, not just with Bombardiers, students, athletes and staff, but the extended Hockomock League and Mass. State Track Coaches Association family.
Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey recalled a chat about a decade ago with the then-school resource officer Bob Hale. “Bob told me that Martin was very mild-mannered as a dean of students, but you could tell he was upset if he called you 'mate.'
“Fairly early in the school year, Martin and I had a disciplinary hearing with a young man and his mother. The student was mumbling and his mother implored him to straighten up. He was disrespectful to his mother.
"Martin said, 'Look here, mate … let’s take a little walk.'
“Needless to say, when they returned about 10 minutes later, the young man was much more compliant.
“Martin is the consummate educator who always put his students and athletes first,” Runey added. “He set an example for all in our Blue Pride Community with his tremendous work ethic and passion for all things Attleboro High School.”
Tighe’s passion for running wasn’t so much an escape route for his boyhood mischievousness as it was a calling to a greater good, to discover his inner being.
“When we talk to students, I tell them to find your niche, find your passion in life,” Tighe said. “If you can find that passion, something that you really enjoy -- you’ll never have to work a day in your life.
“You do what you’re enjoying; you want to become a carpenter, become a math teacher, an engineer. If that’s what you enjoy doing, then go for it.”
Tighe came under the wing of Robert Shaw, the manager of the Harriers Running Club. “He was a coach, and I tried to follow his philosophy of running -- that if you could make running fun, you’ve got the keys to the locker.
“You could really open up somebody’s window. The world is an oyster.”
Lord knows how many windows have been opened at Attleboro High School over the past two decades.
“If you can make running fun, then you can make it competitive,” Tighe said. “You can develop a student’s ability to control their emotions socially and physically and educationally.
“You’ve got a fabulous opportunity to develop a wonderful camaraderie with a teenager.
“For some students, it can happen from semester to semester. But for others, it can take four, five, six years. You want to see those rewards of what we put in as educators.”
There is no one formula for an individual’s development as there is no one recipe for a runner.
“I’ve been a Dean for 18 years and I don’t get many who hold a grudge after dealing with them.The kids have have been suspended, they come back and say, 'I understood what you said, I really shouldn’t have done that.'
“That’s because you’re being honest, you’re being truthful. You’re teaching them with dignity and respect.
“Most often, I’ll be out jogging and somebody toots their horn and says, 'Hey Mr. Tighe, remember me?'
“It doesn’t matter who you are talking with, it’s all about relationships,” Tighe said. “A team becomes a community,” Tighe said. “You can develop that community into building a person’s self-confidence.
“So long as you’re in the race and running your best, that’s all you can ask for -- it doesn’t matter what you’re doing it for. To see that self-confidence, that self-worth, it’s just a pleasure to see."
