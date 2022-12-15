Capt. Cara Adams is no stranger to hard work. In many ways, Adams is the definition of living out your dreams. An Attleboro native and former Bishop Feehan High basketball star, Adams is now a highly regarded Army second lieutenant based in Fort Lancer, Missouri.
In November, Adams’ All-Army women’s basketball team flew out to San Diego to participate in the U.S Armed Forces Basketball Tournament where it played seven games against the Navy, U.S. Military, and U.S. Marine basketball teams. With Adams starting in several games, Army went 7-0, and brought home the gold medal.
For Adams, it was just her latest accomplishment, on and off the basketball court, since suiting up for the Shamrocks. While at Bishop Feehan, Adams was a Sun Chronicle All-Star in basketball as a senior and committed to The State University of New York College in Oneonta, N.Y. She was intrigued with the school’s dietitian program in addition to the opportunity to continue to play basketball, which she had played since second grade.
Following her senior year in 2013, Adams moved on to SUNY where she went on to receive numerous awards while continuing her education. She was the recipient of the Lee Abbott Scholar Athlete of the Year Award, and inducted into the National Student Athlete Honor Society of Chi Alpha Sigma. On the court, Adams improved her stats each season she played, and still holds the Red Dragons career 3-point field goals made record of 200.
“Going into my junior year, I lived at the YMCA doing ball-handling drills, footwork, and lifting.” Adams recalled.
In Adam’s senior year, she averaged 13 points, drained 64 3-pointers, and had 26 total steals. She recalls the sour feeling she had after her last collegiate basketball game for the Red Dragons.
“We lost,” she said. “I was in the bathroom throwing up out of extreme distress at the thought of never playing basketball again.”
But Adams’ playing days weren’t over yet. After graduating from SUNY, Adams knew she wanted to be a dietician. To her, education is just as important, if not more important, than basketball. Post-graduate programs and internships for her field were expensive, but with some help, Adams found herself enlisting into the Army where she could continue her studies with financial support.
When she first told her parents about enlisting, Adams said they did not understand why she would choose a path in the military. But after explaining to them how it would financially assist her, they came around and her parents realized it made a whole lot of sense financially.
“There is a small risk of being deployed,” Adams said, “but getting my education paid off is worth it.”
Adams studied for her masters in The U.S Army Baylor Graduate Nutrition Program. She continued her dietetic studies while she was based in San Antonio, Texas, where she gain eddistinguished honors. Adams then landed an internship in Washington, D.C., at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
Adams explained that her passion for nutrition stems from her athleticism and knowledge of how to stay in shape for games and long seasons.
“Being an athlete, fueling the body, and learning how to perform is very important,” Adams said. “I’ve had friends with eating disorders and that drew my love for what food can do and nutrition.”
Adams is employed at the base hospital as a dietician in Fort Lancer, Missouri. It was there, while at work, that she was introduced to the Commanders Cup, an intramural basketball league. From there, she was approached by All-Army Sports, who were impressed with her skills and work ethic, and wanted her to play basketball for the Army.
It was yet another challenge that Adams eagerly accepted. The majority of women players in All-Army Sports have previously played Division I basketball, unlike Adams, who had last played at a Division III school. After the first day of tryouts at the Fort Bliss Texas Army Post, she called her parents and told them she had no shot of making the team. Two weeks later, Adams got the call that she made the U.S Army Women’s Basketball Team.
Adams stood out from other players trying out, not only due to her skill set but also because of her great conditioning and endurance. While the other players grew sluggish on the court, Adams always kept herself in good shape by dieting and lifting throughout her time with the Army.
With the All-Army Sports program dedicated to winning and bringing home gold medals, the Army allowed Adams to take time off from work and her studies to focus on basketball for several weeks. She was thankful for the break from work to continue playing the sport she loves and be extraordinarily successful.
Adams admits that she is not a vocal leader, but prefers to lead by example with her accomplishments. She also competed and won the U.S Medical Readiness Command Best Leader competition,as well as the U.S Army Medical Command’s Best Squad Competition in June.
Adams accredits her work ethic and leadership skills to her time at SUNY where she played four seasons, culminating culminated by being selected as a SUNYAC All-Conference First Team player in 2017 as a senior.
Adams said that her basketball coach at SUNY had her read leadership books resulting in her continuing to grow and develop more confidence in herself. She carried that confidence and work ethic to the Army, where she is now living out her dreams.
It’s a dream that she encourages others to follow as well.
“My advice to younger people in my position thinking about the Army is to be open to any opportunities that come your way,” Adams said. “The Army has a lot to offer and great career routes and benefits. Don’t sweat the small stuff, get out of your comfort zone and continue to grow in that path.”