Capt. Cara Adams is no stranger to hard work. In many ways, Adams is the definition of living out your dreams. An Attleboro native and former Bishop Feehan High basketball star, Adams is now a highly regarded Army second lieutenant based in Fort Lancer, Missouri.

In November, Adams’ All-Army women’s basketball team flew out to San Diego to participate in the U.S Armed Forces Basketball Tournament where it played seven games against the Navy, U.S. Military, and U.S. Marine basketball teams. With Adams starting in several games, Army went 7-0, and brought home the gold medal.